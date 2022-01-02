Brazilian team is favorite on betting sites

Starting the year, with around 11 months to go before the start of the World Cup, the Brazilian team is the favorite to win the sixth in Qatar, according to a survey on the website oddschecjer, which groups the average of the 23 leading gambling sites in the world.

On average, whoever makes a ‘feel’ that Brazil will be champion in the Middle East would receive six times more than the amount invested — the bet is worth six to one.

Thus, Brazil is the one that pays less in case of title. In addition to the Brazilian team, the sites point France (second, paying seven to one), Spain (third, nine to one), Germany and England (tied for fourth, with ten to one) and Argentina (sixth, 11 to one) in the top of the favorites list.

Some reasons can justify the favoritism of the team led by coach Tite in the view of the sites. Classified ahead of the 2022 World Cup, the five-time world champions are undefeated (11 wins and two draws) and lead the South American Qualifiers with 35 points, six ahead of the Argentines.

Tite still has at his disposal a range of options among young players who are standing out in Europe, such as Antony, Raphinha and Vinicius Júnior, in addition to relying on Neymar’s technique, among others.

Italy and Portugal, who will compete for one of the places in the Key C of the European Cup play-off —the side of Northern Macedonia and Turkey—, are in the eighth (19/1) and ninth (25/1) positions, respectively, from the favorites list. Colombia, in fourth place in the South American qualifier, closes the top 10 (66/1).

Interestingly, the modest selection of Qatar, which will compete in its first World Cup by hosting the tournament, will pay 300 for each of the amount invested, beating Poland and Russia (350/1), who are in group B of the European play-off against next World.

The Qatar World Cup-2022 will be played from November 21st to December 18th. Eight stadiums will host the matches: 974, International Khalifa, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmed Bin Ali, Al Bayt, Al Thumama and Lusail Iconic. In all, 19 places are still up for grabs for the competition.

Top favorites for the 2022 Cup, according to a survey by Oddschecker:

1. Brazil – 6/1 *

2. France – 7/1 *

3. Spain – 9/1 *

4. Germany – 10/1 *

5. England – 10/1 *

6. Argentina – 11/1 *

7. Netherlands – 18/1 *

8. Italy – 19/1 **

9. Portugal – 25/1 **

10. Colombia – 66/1

* Selections already classified to the Cup

** Selections that will compete in the recap