Brazilians must prepare their pockets for chain adjustments at the beginning of the year

Consumers must prepare their pockets for the chain adjustments that should take place as early as 2022, following the double-digit inflation registered last year. School fees, bus fares, electricity bills, Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) and Urban Property and Land Property Tax (IPTU) are some examples of expenses that will come with increases of around 10% this year.

Official inflation, measured by the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), increased by 10.74% in the 12-month period up to November. And, according to the median of market estimates computed in the Focus bulletin, from the Central Bank, the indicator should end the year with an increase of 10.02%.

Rent contracts, readjusted by the General Price Index — Market (IGP-M), will have an even greater increase, of 17.78%. Throughout the pandemic, landlords and tenants sought lower indexes, such as the IPCA, to avoid an increase above the payment capacity. Now, however, it will take a lot of willingness from both of them to, once again, renegotiate the contracts, according to experts.

In the Federal District, IPVA and IPTU will be readjusted by 10.42% and the discount to pay these taxes in a single quota will be higher, 10%, instead of 5%. According to analysts, this is a good deal for those who have some available reserves.

In private schools, there was an average increase of 10% in the price of tuition, but school supplies are expected to rise much more.

salt bill

The lack of rain throughout 2021 left the electricity bill saltier and a new tariff flag, the water scarcity one, which adds R$ 14.20 more for every 100 kWh consumed, at least until April.

But new readjustments in the electricity bill this year will be unavoidable, in large part, to offset the deficit between energy generation costs and the amounts collected through tariff flags. According to the projections of the consultancy GRID Energia, the negative balance of Conta Bandeiras, to be considered in the tariff events of the distributors in 2022, should reach R$ 15 billion. And, to curb a very high readjustment next year, the government issued Provisional Measure (MP) 1078/2021, which authorizes a loan to electricity distributors. According to government estimates, the average energy readjustment should drop from 21% to 9.1%, considering the effects of the financial aid.

However, Hugo Lott, an expert at GRID Energia, explains that the consumer will pay this saltier bill anyway. The MP will only avoid further damage in an election year. “The loss happened, and it will be paid. It will be diluted in the next few years and the cost of this fiscal maneuver could be greater than the R$ 15 billion estimated as current losses”, he says. By the consultancy’s calculations, the electricity bill may register an average increase of 12% this year.

Fuels, which accompany the rise in the dollar and the variation in oil prices on the international market, have been one of the main sources of pressure for inflation in 2021.

Gasoline accumulates, in the 12 months until November, an increase of 50.78%; ethanol, 69.40%; and diesel, 49.56%. “We had an atypical increase in international oil prices in 2021. The barrel was quoted at US$ 62, on the average of the last six or seven years, and, last year, it was traded between US$ 83 and US$ 84”, says economist William Baghdassarian, professor of finance at Ibmec.

According to market analysts, it is likely that a liter of gasoline will be between R$7 and R$8 this year, as the dollar will tend to reflect the electoral tension.

Buses

Bus tickets, in turn, must at least keep up with inflation. According to a study by the National Association of Urban Transport Companies (NTU), due to high diesel prices and the lack of readjustments two years ago because of the pandemic, the correction should be 50%. But, as informed by the mayors to the Planalto Palace, the increase in tickets will be up to 11%.

The administrative and institutional director of NTU, Marcos Bicalho, informs that diesel represents 27% of the cost of the sector and labor, 50%. According to him, the loss of productivity by companies, due to the drop in demand during the pandemic, is another factor that has been putting pressure on costs.

Financial educator Silvia Machado advises that it is important to start the year by organizing the bills, planning monthly expenses, in order to avoid default. The specialist advises to review consumption habits, starting with leisure, if indebtedness is already high. “The situation is getting worse, because income from work is at its lowest level since 2012. And, in most cases, wages will continue to lose out to inflation,” he says.

