Brazil’s richest businessmen lost more than R$160 billion in the second half of the year

The last half of 2021 proved, at least to the 15 richest Brazilian billionaires in the world, that the pandemic had some lasting effects, and that they caused a notable loss: in all, there were more than US$28 billion (about R$155 billion) of loss, according to a report by Forbes. Their combined equity is estimated at R$430 billion.
In the period, Jorge Paulo Lemann, from Ambev, was the most affected, whose equity went from US$ 20.6 billion to US$ 15.6 billion — almost R$ 28 billion difference. The company followed the fall, devaluing 17% in shares in the second half. As a result, the businessman dropped to second place among Brazilian billionaires — behind Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook and partner at B Capital, with an accumulated fortune of US$ 18.4 billion (and registered a loss of just over US$ 300 thousand).
Luiza Trajano, from Magazine Luiza, has had its biggest loss so far, as it has seen a precipitous drop, with a loss of 70% of equity — from US$ 5.3 billion to US$ 1.4 billion (~BRL 7.8 billion). In parallel, the company’s shares have already fallen 69%.
The president of Grupo Folha and the board of PagSeguro, Luiz Frias, whose fortune dropped to less than half in December, went from US$ 4.7 billion to US$ 2.2 billion. Likewise, PagSeguro’s shares have plummeted 53% in the last six months.
On the other hand, the gains were small for names like Joesley and Wesley Batista, owners of the JBS Group, whose assets went from US$ 3.4 to US$ 3.9 billion, and Luciano Hang, from Havan, which was US$ 2 .9 to $3.1 billion. Finally, the owner of Grupo Boticário, Miguel Krigsner, saw his fortune grow from US$ 2.5 billion in June to US$ 2.9 billion in December.