Brazil’s richest businessmen lost more than R$160 billion in the second half of the year

The last half of 2021 proved, at least to the 15 richest Brazilian billionaires in the world, that the pandemic had some lasting effects, and that they caused a notable loss: in all, there were more than US$28 billion (about R$155 billion) of loss, according to a report by Forbes. Their combined equity is estimated at R$430 billion.

In the period, Jorge Paulo Lemann, from Ambev, was the most affected, whose equity went from US$ 20.6 billion to US$ 15.6 billion — almost R$ 28 billion difference. The company followed the fall, devaluing 17% in shares in the second half. As a result, the businessman dropped to second place among Brazilian billionaires — behind Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook and partner at B Capital, with an accumulated fortune of US$ 18.4 billion (and registered a loss of just over US$ 300 thousand).