Brock Lesnar will fight for the WWE Championship on Day 1

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago

WWE pulled more than a dozen Superstars out of their lineup to try to ensure that Day 1 wasn’t affected by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases that have surfaced at the company, but unfortunately it did.

Less than two hours before the start of main card On Day 1, WWE turned to social media to announce that Brock Lesnar will fight for the WWE Championship at the event, making the title match a Fatal 5-Way Match.

The reason for this change in plans is that Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Day 1, and therefore the announced WWE Universal Championship Match will not take place.

The WWE Champion Big E will thus have a super complicated task this Saturday, when he has to defend his title four big opponents: Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.

Do you think Big E will make it out of Day 1 with the WWE Championship?

