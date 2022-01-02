Bruna Linzmeyer takes a surprising decision to act in Pantanal

Bruna Linzmeyer
Bruna Linzmeyer changes her body for a Globo soap opera (Image: Reproduction / Instagram)

Bruna Linzmeyer is preparing to act in the remake of wetland, on Globo. On Instagram, the actress shared a video to show followers that she needed to make some changes to her body to live her character, Madeleine.

In Bruna’s post, the artist appears shaving her legs and armpits. “Hair, hair, nails, contact lenses, makeup, tattoos, muscles, fat… are some tools for character characterization. It’s really cool to have your own body as a working tool”, he said.

According to Linzmeyer, this change was important for the audience to receive his character. “These physical changes don’t just change how we see ourselves, they also change how others see us, and all of this builds a character”, completed the actress.

Bruna Linzmeyer shaves to live as a character in Pantanal

The remake of Pantanal should premiere in March 2022. The plot is original from TV Manchete, released in 1990, and was an audience success at the time.

Bruna Linzmeyer talks about the freedom to have body hair

Some time ago, the artist had already talked about being free to keep her hair on her body. Bruna opened the game on people’s judgment on having to shave.

“It’s curious that, when we talk about waxing, the criticisms that come automatically are: it’s ugly and/or it’s dirty. Before reacting to the subject like that, kind of without thinking, it might be worth asking yourself: why is this natural phenomenon of the body ugly? Or dirty? And why is it ugly or dirty just for women?”, she commented at the time.

“Having the freedom and self-esteem not to be held hostage by shaving and, at the same time, shaving at some point for some reason. All this because you WANT, and not because it’s ‘ugly’, ‘dirty’, ‘inadequate’ or any other social pressure that doesn’t make any sense”, completed Linzmeyer.

