Camilla de Lucas detonates Globo and exposes the channel after losing her job

Former BBC Camilla de Lucas posted reflection messages on her social media profile about the difficult situations she has gone through throughout her life. Last Wednesday (29), the digital influencer became a topic in the press after Globo released a statement stating that she will no longer be the presenter of the BBB – A Eliminação program, on Multishow, alongside Bruno de Luca. The audience leader herself had confirmed the name of the artist in the pay TV attraction on Tuesday (28).

“I remember the worst time in my life was in high school when I was struggling to be accepted by the people in the class,” began the former BBB21 participant in a string of tweets. “When I started working with the internet in 2017, I didn’t understand how I got into this if, since 2011, the acceptance of others was my biggest weakness”, he continued.

“Actually, I was only happy when I understood that the greatest acceptance of our life does not come here on Earth. Because the only person who truly loves us comes from above,” she said. “Our happiness always comes from this! If you also deal with this in your family, in your work, know that you just need to be you always!” concluded Camilla de Lucas.

Globo exchanges Camilla de Lucas for Ana Clara Lima

After announcing Camilla de Lucas on Multishow’s A Eliminação program, Globo went back and announced that Ana Clara Lima will lead the attraction alongside Bruno de Luca in 2022. The information that the digital influencer would be in the attraction had been disclosed by the station itself in a statement sent to the press this Tuesday (28). Ana Clara will replace Viviam Amorim, runner-up at BBB17, who is pregnant with her first child. The exchange was confirmed by the Multishow press office on Wednesday (29).

Despite her new role at Globo, Ana Clara will continue in the presentation of RedeBBB, which receives the eliminated participant right after the broadcast of the program live on Globo. She took third place at BBB18 and now makes her debut at the head of the Multishow attraction alongside Bruno de Luca, a veteran of the format. Globo has not yet announced whether the BBB Duty, which was presented by Ana Clara in 2021 after Jornal Hoje, will be produced for the 2022 edition. to be aired on January 19, two days after the BBB22 premiere, which will feature Tadeu Schmidt’s debut in the presentation.

In addition to BBB – The Elimination, Multishow will broadcast the house’s live signal daily for 45 minutes, right after the program on Globo. Complementing the extended display, the channel will also have real-time flashes throughout the day. In the 2021 edition, Globo needed to set up a special operation because of the success of BBB21. In some regions of the country, the reality show ended a few minutes later on days of live editions to prevent Globoplay from being brought down due to the large number of hits, which was called the “burst effect” by the network.