Carla Diaz suffers attacks after taking up dating councilor | famous

On the last day of 2021, the actress and ex-sister of BBB21 Carla Diaz used her Instagram profile to announce her relationship with Felipe Becari, who currently holds the position of councilor in São Paulo. However, not everyone was happy with the news. On social networks, the famous came to be attacked by orphan fans of the former couple “Carthur” after she reveals her new relationship.

In publications in the twitter, a profile dedicated to the couple “Carthur”, even called the actress selfish. “Taking on a new relationship, including the photo in the feed, was extremely selfish on your part! You weren’t considerate of us when making this type of post.“, said the fan of the couple Carla Diaz and Arthur Picoli, formed inside the BBB21, but that didn’t succeed outside.

“Maybe you don’t realize how much we’ve gotten involved with you“, continued. “Where is the consideration for those who have always done so much for you? Have you ever heard the phrase ‘affective responsibility’? She missed him”, charged the fan. “You have no idea how much you’re hurting thousands of people you’ve won over.“, said the fan of the couple “Carthur”.

“Carthur” was the name given to the couple formed by Carla Diaz and Arthur Picoli. The famous and the crossfiteiro lived an affair inside the house of BBB21. The courtship, however, did not work out of confinement. The athlete even tried to start a romance with the ex-Chiquitita, but the romance didn’t work. Even so, to this day it is possible to see dozens of profiles aimed at the couple on social networks, hoping for a rapprochement between them.

Continues after advertising

In the post in which she revealed her new love, the actress published several clicks with her new boyfriend during a trip to a winery, where she also spent the turn of the year. While she chose only a few emojis for the caption, Felipe left a comment with the phrase “And they learned to present themselves with moments of peace”. In his profile, he also posted a selfie of the two hugging each other.

mother got involved

recently even Mara Diaz, mother of the protagonist of the movie “The Girl Who Killed the Parents”, released last year, decided to get involved in a fight with a fan of the former couple. It all started when a follower left a comment responding to Mara’s statement about a possible fake profile that, according to her, would be run by Arthur Picoli.

“Ms. Mara, if you already know who you are, the law is there… Prosecute and end. Now, if you’re trying to attract hate to a person who’s going on with life and doesn’t even mention his family’s name anymore, then it’s complicated. Well, from your answer we can see how big an ego you have, can’t we? Maybe you also need to read the bible, right? Go in peace and may the Lord be with you”, wrote the admirer of Carla.

Dona Mara didn’t like it and, through a private message on Instagram, threatened the girl. “Who are you to want to lecture me on my daughter’s page? Do you know that you are also a little hater and can also be sued? You will never use that little finger of yours again to write a review about me or my daughter, ok? open your eye“, she wrote.

And he continued: “Your name has been entered on a list where a team of lawyers will be taking appropriate action. If you don’t want to be sued, don’t ever join my daughter’s Instagram or mine and others to make nasty comments to attract haters against us, ok? Message is given. Stay in peace and who knows, maybe one day you will be a being of light and happy”, finished.

Comments made on Twitter (Reproduction)