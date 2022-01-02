Carlo Ancelotti rebuts Xavi’s criticism of the league, and talks about Mbappé and Haaland at Real Madrid | spanish football

After Xavi’s criticism of the Spanish league for not postponing Barcelona’s match against Mallorca, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti presented a counterpoint at a press conference this Saturday, the day before the match against Getafe, for the spanish championship . For the Italian coach, despite the growth of the Covid-19 outbreak in Spain, the change in game schedule cannot happen out of respect for the adopted protocol..

– It’s a very complicated subject, I respect everyone’s opinion because everyone has their own. There are many teams affected, we were affected against Athletic. There is a protocol, we can have an opinion but we must respect it. Before taking this type of decision, the protocol would have to be changed – said Ancelotti.

Another topic discussed at the press conference this Saturday was the possibility of signing Mbappé and Haaland at the merengue club. Recently, the French striker ruled out the possibility of leaving PSG in January. However, at the end of his contract, he is Real Madrid’s consumer dream for the mid 2022 window. The coach said he was not thinking about the matter.

– I don’t know, we thought about continuing to fight for the titles. It’s an interesting moment because we return to La Liga, we have the Cup on Wednesday, we return to Arabia for the Super Cup. It’s an important moment. The last thing I think is what will happen on June 30 – said Ancelotti, who added.

– Unbeatable team there is no one, but strong teams. The future of this club is written. It’s a club that will compete, with more strength in the future, for sure – he said, asked if he would have an unbeatable team with the two forwards.

