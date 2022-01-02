Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega exposes depression after a situation involving Silvio Santos and vents

Carlos Alberto de Nobrega revealed that she had a period in which she went into depression after being away from Silvio Santos of the stages. Because of the covid-19 pandemic, veterans had to stay away from work and the situation affected him.

At the age of 85, the presenter vented on the last A Praça é Nossa of 2021. Along with his guest, Patricia Abravanel – Silvio’s daughter number four -, the veteran couldn’t contain his emotion. During the conversation, he talked about the owner of SBT, who is his longtime personal friend.

“When your father stopped, when we all stopped, I’ll confess one thing to you: I stopped watching our reruns. I had a depression and stopped watching the program. [Silvio Santos]“, revealed Carlos Alberto.

Veteran praises Patricia

The owner of A Praça é Nossa praised Patricia’s performance at the head of the Silvio Santos Program – she took over on Sunday in the place of her father, who is still away. “I don’t need to kiss your ass, because I’m 85 years old and what I had to earn I’ve already won”, he declared before praising the boss’s daughter.

“Because of you I don’t leave the house on Sundays and I don’t watch anything else, I watch your entire program, because I see how much you struggled, how much you cried, how much you were beaten to get where you got to. You were ‘inexperienced’ in the beginning, then you became a hope, then you won a newcomer award and today you are a reality”, said Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega.

Patricia Abravanel in place of Silvio Santos

With the removal of SBT, Silvio Santos selected Patricia to replace him on Sundays until his return to recordings. He had resumed work but left in September after contracting covid-19. The forecast is that the owner of SBT will return in February.

In October, when he took charge of the Sunday, replacing his father, the presenter guaranteed that he would return. “Silvio Santos has not retired. he will come back, yes. He loves you guys, but when he’s kind of like that, you know, he’ll send me here every now and then. All right?”, she said.

“It’s a huge responsibility, which I take with great joy and honor, of course. But I want to make it clear to all my co-workers, who have been following Silvio Santos’ work for so many years, that I’m not replacing it, because it’s irreplaceable“, said Patricia.

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega talks about Silvio

In an interview with Planeta Podcast in mid-December, the presenter of A Praça é Nossa spoke about his fate for SBT. But the fact that he claims that Silvio Santos will no longer work on TV.

“Next year my contract ends. I don’t know what they [o SBT] will speak. I don’t know if Silvio will be alive. Because Silvio doesn’t come back to work anymore. Already… We already think he doesn’t really come back. And it doesn’t come back“, said Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega at the time.

