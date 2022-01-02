Carlos Carvalhal enters Galo’s radar and is an option to Jorge Jesus – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Carlos Carvalhal enters the Rooster’s direction radar

Atlético’s search for a new coach won another chapter this Saturday night (1st). In addition to having conversations with Jorge Jesus since last week, negotiations also opened up for Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal during this weekend. The information was investigated by the reporter from Itatiaia, Cláudio Rezende.

The 55-year-old Portuguese is one of the options for training the Alvinegra team. Experienced, Carvalhal has been at Braga for two seasons, where he implemented a very competitive and flashy style of play, which made him beat Jorge Jesus’ Benfica in the Portugal Cup decision in the 2020/2021 season.

Jorge Jesus is the favorite name of the athletic team, but there are some obstacles in the negotiation. In addition to the financial aspect, as the former Benfica coach has a large technical committee, there is concern about his conduct of work in Cidade do Galo.

Galo maintains conversations with representatives of the two coaches. On Monday (28), the Portuguese club Benfica issued a statement making the resignation of Jorge Jesus, after the defeat by rival Porto by 3-0.

Currently, Braga, Carvalhal, has become one of the main names among Portuguese coaches. Former defender of the club and born in the homonymous city, which is in northern Portugal, the coach was hired for his second spell at the club in mid 2020, after a great season with the modest Rio Ave, which led to the Europa League. Before, he had spells at clubs in Portugal, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Negotiations to define who will command Galo began after the departure of coach Cuca. State champion of the Copa do Brasil and also of the Brazilian Championship, in 2021, he announced last Monday (28) that he will not continue in charge of Atlético next season.

