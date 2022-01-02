Carlos Carvalhal: who is the Portuguese coach who negotiates with Galo – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Carvalhal has been Braga’s coach since 2020 and won the Portuguese Cup last year

Braga’s coach, from Portugal, Carlos Carvalhal, entered the Atlético’s board of directors’ radar once and for all. option to Jorge Jesus, fired from Benfica last week and who is holding talks to take charge of the current Brazilian champion and the Copa do Brasil.

Jesus is still the main name within the City of Rooster, but the club opens a new possibility, in case negotiations do not progress.

At 56 years old, Carlos Carvalhal was a soccer player and has been a coach since 1998, the year he retired from the pitch. Respected by other coaches, he is considered one of the outstanding names among coaches in Portugal.

Braga coach since 2020, Carvalhal was champion of the Portuguese Cup, in the 2020/2021 season, beating Benfica, of Jorge Jesus, in the final, by 2-0. Braga is in fourth place in the Portuguese Championship, with 31 points in 16 games, and is behind Porto (44), Sporting (44) and Benfica (37).

Before arriving at the club in the city of Braga, where he was born, Carvalhal coached the small Rio Ave, a team that took him to 5th place in the Portuguese Championship and the Europa League.

Carvalhal has also worked for clubs in Wales, England, Turkey and Greece, and if he signs a contract with Galo, he would be the third Portuguese coach in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Flamengo and Palmeiras are commanded by the Portuguese Paulo Sousa and Abel Ferreira, respectively.

Historic:

Since 2020: Braga

2019-2020: River Ave

2017-2018: Swansea (Wales)

2015-2017: Sheffield Wednesday (England)

2012: Istanbul BB (Turkey)

2011-2012: Besiktas (Turkey)

2009-2011: Sporting

2009: Maritime

2008: Asteras Tripolis (Greece)

2007-2008: Vitória de Setúbal

2007: Seaside

2006: Braga

2004-2006: Belenenses

2003-2004: Vitória de Setúbal

2001-2003: Leixões

2000-2001: Bird Sport

1998-2000: Sporting Espinho

