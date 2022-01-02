Cars are dragged through the water and people are rescued by Firefighters in the East Side of Teresina | Piauí

At the intersection of Avenida Homero Castelo Branco and Rua Eustáquio Portela, in the Jockey neighborhood, East Side of Teresina, at least three cars were dragged by the force of water this Saturday afternoon (1),
Images posted on social networks show the moment when cars are dragged along Estáquio Portela Street. In addition to the large volume of water, the current is intensified by the construction of a gallery.
Cars are dragged by the current after heavy rains in Teresina — Photo: Pablo Santos/ TV Clube
The Fire Department was called and they had to rescue people who were stranded inside the vehicles.
In one of the cars, an app driver was carrying a woman with five children: three children and two nephews. The woman and children had to be rescued from the car by people passing by.
The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued this Saturday (1) an Orange Alert, which indicates potential danger caused by heavy rains and winds. According to the alert, rains can exceed 50 mm/day, and winds can reach up to 100 km/h.
According to Inmet, the situation poses a risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges.
The alert covers the entire territory of Piauí, as well as part of the Northeast, North, Midwest and Southeast of Brazil.
