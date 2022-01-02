Cars: Check out the main releases expected for 2022

While 2021 may not have been the best for the national industry, 2022 should not be left behind in terms of releases.

With production capacity still limited due to the pandemic, the industry is adapting and will continue to introduce more SUVs and pickup trucks, which have higher profit margins.

In addition, this new year should also see an increase in the options for electric cars offered in Brazil.

Check out the main releases that should arrive next year:

Montana Chevrolet

Chevrolet Montana was originally conceived to face rivals such as Fiat Strada and Volkswagen Saveiro, but its sales dropped and the model was discontinued. By the end of the first half, Montana should return to the market in a new generation, but with important changes.

While the pickup has already used the Corsa and Agile platform, the new generation should bet on the architecture of the current SUV Tracker, grow in size and serve as an alternative even for Fiat Toro. It’s still early to say the engine, but the SUV that will serve as the base already has a 1.2 three-cylinder turbo capable of delivering up to 133 hp of power.

Fiat SUV coupe

After finally having an SUV to call its own, the Pulse, Fiat is expected to keep pace and introduce yet another compact SUV. This time, however, it should be a little bigger than the Pulse, with whom it will share the MLA platform, and have a more accentuated roof trim, as in a coupe.

Internally treated as Project 376, Fiat’s new SUV still doesn’t have a set date to arrive, but the presentation should take place in 2022.

Its look was initially inspired by the Fastback concept, which gave rise to Fiat Toro, but the final product should be closer to the Pulse than to the pickup.

The engine should include the new 1.0 and 1.3, both turbocharged, presented by the Stellantis group and already seen in models such as Pulse and Toro.

Ford Maverick

Already confirmed for the Brazilian market, the Ford Maverick should be presented here in the first months of 2022. The pickup has an intermediate size, with Fiat Toro, but the blue oval brand should adopt a similar strategy to the view on the Bronco Sport, bringing a more equipped and powerful configuration at higher prices to avoid direct confrontations.

The Ford Maverick that will arrive in Brazil this year will come in the Wildtrack version, exclusive to the country and equivalent to the most equipped configurations of the pickup in the US. With that, it will land here with a 253 hp 2.0 turbo engine, 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Honda HR-V

The Honda HR-V has already had its glory days in the Brazilian market, but it has been overshadowed in recent months by the arrival of a new wave of compact SUVs that were introduced throughout 2021. The brand has already introduced a new generation to international markets. the car, which should arrive in Brazil in the first half of this year.

Outside, the new Honda HR-V has gotten bigger and more refined than the current one, and this should affect SUV prices. The list of equipment has also grown and is expected to incorporate more safety elements, such as automatic cruise control.

The current 1.5 turbo engine should be kept together with the CVT gearbox, but it is not known if the new HR-V will have a cheaper option with the current 1.8 aspirated or if Honda will bet more even on the more expensive segments.

Jeep – 4x Versions for Compass and Renegade

Jeep is set to start 2022 with the introduction of a new 1.3 turbo engine for the Renegade, the same one already found in the Compass. In addition, the pair of SUVs must have an old promise fulfilled with the arrival of versions equipped with electrified powertrain, already unveiled in Europe and the US.

These are the 4xe versions, which bring pluggable hybrid propulsion (batteries can be charged at the socket) for Compass and Renegade. In both, the hybrid mechanical set will have different all-wheel drive: the 1.3 turbo engine moves the front wheels, while the electric motor is installed on the rear axle. Using only the electric, the 4x versions have 50 km of autonomy. The combined power varies between 190 hp and 240 hp.

New Renault Kwid

Even having already declared that it will focus even more on the SUV market, Renault should not leave out the entry-level segment. Earlier this year, the first major re-styling of the Kwid, the brand’s cheapest car, should arrive. In addition to a revamped look and new equipment, the mechanics must also undergo changes.

The lines are expected to be the same as seen on the recently unveiled Indian Kwid. The car will follow the trend with a front end featuring daytime running lights above and headlights below on the bumper.

Sides and rear should change less, but inside, the new Kwid will gain items like a simple digital instrument panel.

The engine will follow the same: 1.0 flex three-cylinder, but will receive a new calibration to meet the new emissions rules that go into effect next year.

Renault Kwid Electric

In addition to renewing its entry car, Renault will also launch the electric version of the Kwid in Brazil. The car is already sold in China as Renault City K-ZE and in Europe as Dacia Spring, and is one of the cheapest electric cars available. The expectation is that he arrives here with a similar proposal of being accessible.

Both the Dacia Spring and the Renault City K-ZE are equipped with a 33 kW (45 hp) electric motor and 12.6 kgfm of maximum torque, more than the current 1.0 Kwid.

The set is powered by a 27.4 kWh battery, which guarantees autonomy of 230 km with one charge, a number that can reach 305 km in urban cycle in Eco mode.

Toyota Yaris

Since Toyota stopped offering the Etios in Brazil, the duo Yaris and Yaris Sedan have become the company’s gateway to the country. With the competition renewing itself, the cars must undergo the first changes since their launch here, in 2018, as early as 2022, but they must not revolutionize.

The look should be the same presented for Asian markets, with a facelift only. What should change is the list of equipment, with Toyota installing more safety systems and driving assistance as a frontal collision warning in both the Yaris and the Yaris Sedan.

Volkswagen Polo Track

Volkswagen is laying the groundwork for veteran Gol’s retirement. The first step towards this will be the presentation of a simplified version of the Polo, which will eventually take the lead as the brand’s entry-level car for the Brazilian market.

Before its arrival, however, the conventional versions will gain a new look inspired by what was presented in Europe for the car.

The future entry version will be called Polo Track and will keep the model’s current look. To also keep the price lower, the novelty will only be equipped with the current 1.0 three-cylinder engine used by both the Gol and the more basic version of the current Polo.