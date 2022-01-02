Casemiro laments Militão’s mistake in Real’s defeat: ‘Football is like that’ – 02/01/2022

The defeat by 1-0 against Getafe, today (2), ended up being decided by a failure of Brazilian defender Éder Militão, who was disarmed when it came to playing. In an interview after the match, Casemiro regretted what had happened, but valued the offensive performance of the merengue team.

“It was a very tough game, decided on an individual mistake. Of course the mistake of one is everyone’s mistake, but it was an individual fault. [Militão] He’s a player who has been one of the best on the team in recent games, but that’s football, we have to be careful,” said the defensive midfielder.

The setback away from home brought down the unbeaten record that Real Madrid had held for 15 games and exposed the team’s difficulty when facing retreating opponents. Ancelotti’s team still leads the Spanish Championship, but Casemiro sees points for improvement.

“We have had some problems when we face [um adversário com] a row of five behind; the matches we didn’t win were just like that. We have to keep working”, admits the player, who still valued the delivery of his teammates in a match full of embezzlement by an outbreak of coronavirus at Real. “If it were 3-1 for us, it would be normal, because we had chances.”

Casemiro and Real Madrid now turn their attention to the game of the last 16 of the Copa del Rey final, at 5:30 pm this Wednesday (5). The opponent is Alcoyano, a club from Terceirona Espanhola.