Ceará consults Corinthians by Danilo Avelar – Jogada

Ceará consulted on the situation of left-back Danilo Avelar, from Corinthians. According to UOL Esporte, Ceará consulted the São Paulo team after Cruzeiro gave up on hiring him, seeking a loan until the end of 2022 or a permanent bond.

The 32-year-old athlete has already worked with Grandpa’s coach, Tiago Nunes, when he directed the team from São Paulo. At Timão, the coach came to be a defender, a role he can also play.

Danilo has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2022 and tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Outside

During the recovery period, in June 2020, the full-back made racist offenses in a match in the Counter-Strike game and was removed from training.

In December, the soccer director of the São Paulo club, Roberto de Andrade, stated at a press conference that Avelar “does not play here”.

Avelar joined Corinthians in 2018, on loan from Torino, and signed permanently in July of the following year. In total, he played 101 games for the club, scoring 12 goals and three assists. In November, the Italian team called the Brazilian team at FIFA for not paying the second installment referring to the player’s purchase.

Surveys

Danilo Avelar was approached by Cruzeiro, who came close to announcing him, but withdrew after the club was sold to Ronaldo. The transition team of SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) understood that the athlete did not fit into the new financial reality of the club. Another club that looked for the player was Coritiba, recently promoted to Serie A.