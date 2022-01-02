Ceará dawns under rain in almost all regions – Metro

It rains in most of Ceará’s municipalities this Sunday morning (2). According to the forecast of the Cearense Meteorology and Water Resources Foundation (Funceme) for until tomorrow (3), the beginning of this year should continue with favorable rain conditions in all regions of the state.

In Fortaleza, it rains early. Rainfall images were recorded and shared on social media. But Funceme’s forecast is that, on the coast, the greatest accumulations of rain will be registered in the early morning hours between today and tomorrow.

Largest volumes recorded

According to the Calendar of Rains, it rained in 79 of the 84 municipalities informed until 10 am this Sunday, with the largest accumulated in the regions of Cariri and the North Coast. The municipalities with the highest records were:

Mangabeira cuts: 115 mm

Jericoacoara Jijoca: 91 mm

Iguatu: 89 mm

Northern lemon: 81.6 mm

Itapiúna: 63 mm

Cedar: 61 mm

Carius: 60 mm

Umari: 58mm

Santa Quiteria: 55 mm

Alegre floodplain: 54 mm

The data is partial and may change throughout the day, according to Funceme.

Flood in Jericoacoara

The village of Jericoacoara, one of the main tourist destinations on the North Coast, for example, dawned under heavy rain. In a video shared on WhatsApp, it is possible to see the water invading the center of the village, whose floor is made of clay. Check out:

flooded houses

In the Capital there was also a record of flooded houses in Sapiranga and Lagoinha.

Forecast for Ceará

Funceme also predicts that, this Sunday, the sky will vary between cloudy and partially cloudy with precipitation in all regions, mainly in the morning and at night, with more intense rains in the macro-regions of Cariri, south of Sertão Central and Inhamuns and Ibiapaba.

Subtitle: Funceme predicts skies varying between cloudy and partially cloudy this Sunday (2). Photograph: VCR Reporter

This Saturday, the first day of the year, it rained in at least 90 municipalities, especially in Sertão dos Inhamuns and Cariri.