Celso Portiolli makes an unexpected announcement one day after revealing cancer: “I felt it”

Celso Portiolli thanked for the messages he received after revealing the fight against cancer. However, he explained that everything is fine and made a point of clarifying that the worst is over.

Through a video, the presenter shot: “I first want to thank you for the loving messages, but I want to make just one thing clear that is scaring a lot of people.”

“The way they’re putting it in the headline… I had cancer, I don’t have cancer. I had a tiny, unique polyp, it took off. I had it, took it away. Not anymore. So now I’m just going to do an immunotherapy treatment, you know?”, he said.

“The way they’re putting it, my friends are calling me here almost crying [risos]. I had it, it’s over. Beauty? That’s it. It was God who told me to go there for the exam. ‘Go there and take the test'”, revealed.

“I really felt it and I’m sure it was God who sent me there to take the exam to find it right at the beginning, at the earliest stage, you know?”, questioned.

Finally, Celso Portiolli reinforced: “It’s all right. Don’t go read the news and have a heart attack there, be sad, end your year-end. No, please. It’s all right. I had it, it’s over. Now it’s just a matter of treating it, preventive”.

Check out:

Revelation by Celso Portiolli

Upon disclosing the situation, the holder of the Nice Sunday announced that he discovered bladder cancer, spoke about the treatment he will undergo and described what it feels like after the shocking discovery.

In a video posted on Tuesday morning (28) on Instagram, the presenter started the video in a very optimistic way: “I had bladder cancer, which was found at the earliest possible stage. This is already good news, very important information. It was a routine exam“.

In the publication’s caption, Celso spoke in a more technical way about what this disease has in store for him: “In December I had an endoscopic procedure to remove a single, small bladder polyp. I’m going to do a treatment, immunotherapy called BGC. Chance of cure close to 100% and during my treatment, life was absolutely normal, doing what I always did“.

Celso exudes optimism in conversation with followers

“’But Celso, how are you going to animate a television program with such news?’. It’s okay, it’s okay, everything’s great. I already knew, I did TV shows and you didn’t even know. It’s a sign that I’m very calm and optimistic. With great faith in God that everything has already ‘worked out’“, continued one of the stars of SBT, excited about the possible cure.

“Thanks to my wife, children, family, my friend Joaquim and other dear friends who supported me emotionally. Thanks to doctors! Dui and I’m being welcomed in a very special way.“, declared Celso, praising the support of the closest people.

Finally, the famous did not forget the medical team: “Thank you Dr Fernando Maluf and your team; Dr Wladimir Alfer and his team; to SBT; and thank you to the team of nurses and everyone who took care of me at Albert Einstein Hospital.“.

Check out: