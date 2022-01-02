Chain price readjustment at the beginning of the year attacks the Brazilian’s pocket – Economy

Electric power transmission tower (photo: Agência Brasil)

Consumers must prepare their pockets for the chain readjustments that should take place at the beginning of 2022, following the inflation above two digits registered last year. School fees, bus fares, electricity bills and Urban Property and Land Property Tax (IPTU) are some examples of expenses that will increase by around 10% this year.

Official inflation, measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), increased by 10.74% in the 12-month period up to November. And, according to the median of market estimates computed in the Focus bulletin of the Central Bank, the indicator should end the year with an increase of 10.02%.

Rental contracts, readjusted by the General Price Index — Market (IGP-M), will rise even further, at 17.78%. Throughout the pandemic, landlords and tenants sought lower indexes, such as the IPCA, to avoid an increase above the capacity to pay. Now, however, it will take a lot of willingness from both of them to, once again, renegotiate the contracts, according to experts.

salt bill

The lack of rain throughout 2021 left the electricity bill saltier and a new tariff flag, that of water scarcity, which adds R$ 14.20 more for every 100 kWh consumed, at least until April.

But new readjustments in the electricity bill this year will be unavoidable, in large part, to offset the deficit between energy generation costs and the amounts collected through tariff flags. According to the projections of the consultancy GRID Energia, the negative balance of Conta Bandeiras, to be considered in the tariff events of the distributors in 2022, should reach R$ 15 billion. And, to curb a very high readjustment next year, the government issued Provisional Measure (MP) 1078/2021, which authorizes a loan to electricity distributors. According to government estimates, the average energy readjustment should drop from 21% to 9.1%, considering the effects of the financial bailout.

However, Hugo Lott, an expert at GRID Energia, explains that consumers pay this saltier bill anyway. The MP will only avoid further damage in an election year. “The loss happened, and it will be paid. It will be diluted over the next few years and the cost of this fiscal maneuver could be greater than the R$ 15 billion estimated as current losses”, he says. According to the consultancy’s calculations, the electricity bill may register an average increase of 12% this year.

Fuels, which accompany the rise in the dollar and the fluctuation in oil prices on the international market, have been one of the biggest sources of pressure for inflation in 2021.

Gasoline accumulates, in the 12 months up to November, an increase of 50.78%; ethanol, 69.40%; and diesel, 49.56%. “We had an atypical increase in international oil prices in 2021. The barrel was quoted at US$ 62, in the average of the last six or seven years, and, last year, it was traded between US$ 83 and US$ 84”, says economist William Baghdassarian, professor of finance at Ibmec.

According to market analysts, a liter of gasoline is likely to be between R$7 and R$8 this year, as the dollar tends to reflect electoral tension.

bus

Bus tickets, in turn, must at least keep up with inflation. According to a study by the National Association of Urban Transport Companies (NTU), due to the high diesel prices and the lack of readjustments for two years due to the pandemic, the correction should be 50%. But, as informed by the mayors to Palcio do Planalto, the increase in tickets will be up to 11%.

NTU’s administrative and institutional director, Marcos Bicalho, informs that diesel represents 27% of the sector’s cost and labor, 50%. According to him, the loss of productivity by companies, due to the drop in demand during the pandemic, is another factor that has been putting pressure on costs.

Financial educator Silvia Machado advises that it is important to start the year by organizing accounts, planning expenses month by month, in order to avoid default. The specialist advises to review consumption habits, starting with leisure, if the debt is already high. “The situation worsens, because income from work is at its lowest level since 2012. And, in most cases, wages will continue to lose out to inflation,” he says.

*Intern under supervision of Rosana Hessel