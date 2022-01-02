challenges and achievements for the sign in 2022

Word of the year: opening

Challenges of the year

Taking care of your health and continuing to follow the rules to keep everything in balance will be necessary. The tendency to overdo it will be big between March and June, but with a little discipline you’ll be able to control it. However, no requirements. In June and July, the stars’ dance brings another challenge: dodging other people’s demands with your need for rest. Once again, it’s worth taking care of your health and making it clear that you have the right to rest.

In addition to health, professional challenges are at the door in January. There is a lot of demand and little recognition on the astral horizon. While this can bring discouragement, challenge yourself to do every task perfectly. Your glory days will come in the future!

Giving clear directions to assistants and those working under them will be as necessary as it is difficult, especially when Mars is retrograde in Gemini. Starting in October, lack of clarity can become an issue.

Achievements of the year

2022 has great astral bonuses from Jupiter in Pisces for you. Transit expands your social life through mid-May and again from October onwards. For those looking to find love, omens are great. People and relationships that can welcome you are on the horizon. Between May and April, the magic of love will be in the air!

During the time that Jupiter transits Aries, that is, from mid-May to October, you can also achieve a better financial position. Wait for new partnerships or customers and the solution of a pending court order.

In any case, 2022 will be better financially for you. By the end of the year, several Capricorn stars associated with Pluto promote loving depth, closer connection with children, and winning competitions.

Advice from the Stars for 2022

Uranus, the star of ruptures, will be opening his mental and intellectual paths. With this, you will be able to recycle knowledge and test your life philosophies in practice. Beliefs of other peoples can attract you, something that drives the expansion of knowledge through studies and travel.

Two eclipses are also fortunate in the sense of expanding your knowledge. The manor in Taurus, which takes place on April 30, may reverse a trend linked to studies or travel, but in the end it will be in your favor. The lunar eclipse in the same sign, on November 8th, will be great for putting an end to false illusions.

The passage of Mars in Gemini throughout the second semester advises to be objective and careful when relating to the family, mainly because some retrogradations will be directing you to the family sector.

By Barbara Abramo (@barbara.abramo), astrologer from Universa.