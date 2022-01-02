Check if you are entitled to benefit quotas

All Brazilian citizens who carried out activities with remuneration in their work papers in the period between 1971 and October 4, 1988 must check with Caixa Econômica Federal if there are PIS quotas available for withdrawal. More than R$ 23.5 billion are forgotten by around 10.6 million beneficiaries. If you fit into this group, then read on and see how to know if you are entitled to PIS/PASEP.

Those workers who have forgotten money can withdraw it through the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo of Employee) application, regardless of age. In addition, the money can be withdrawn by beneficiaries who have not yet withdrawn their Pasep share at Banco do Brasil or PIS at Caixa, and who have had these amounts transferred to the FGTS.

How can I withdraw my salary bonus?

The employee can withdraw the quota and check the exact amount to be received directly through the official FGTS application. However, cash withdrawal can only be done until June 1, 2025.

What happens if the benefit is not withdrawn within the deadline?

All recipients have a period of five years to withdraw the amount of the salary bonus that was released. But, in case that doesn’t happen during the current payment schedule, it’s necessary to wait for the next calendar to be able to use this money.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep 2022?

To be eligible for payment, the following requirements must be met:

Have the data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Person) in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS)/eSocial;

Be registered in PIS for at least five years;

Have received an average salary of up to two minimum wages during 2020;

In addition, it is necessary to have performed a paid employment function for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days in 2020.

Check out the channels to see if you’re eligible:

PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier Application

On the box website

Through the Caixa service telephone: 0800 726 0207

PASEP (public server):