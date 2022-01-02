Check out Marvel and DC movies set to premiere in 2022

With the return of audiences to movie theaters in Brazil, it’s worth keeping an eye on films scheduled for release in 2022. At the DC Films and Marvel studios, responsible for character films with legions of fans, production is in full swing.

At the DC company, the highlights are The Batman, with Robert Pattinson in the lead role, and The Flash, scheduled for release in November 2022. At the production company Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever generate the highest expectations.

Check out the list of Marvel movies:

morbius-1 Morbius is a vampire and will be introduced in theaters in 2022Disclosure/IMDB Doctor-Strange-in-the-Multiverse-of-Madness Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of Marvel’s bets for 2022Disclosure thor ragnarok chris hemsworth Chris Hemsworth returns in Thor: Love and Thunder, accompanied by Mighty Thor, a female version of the heroMarvel/Disney/Disclosure spiderverse Spider-Man: Through the Spiderverse will be divided into two parts marvel black panther The second film in the Black Panther franchise opens in November 2022Disclosure 0

Morbius – January 21st

Michael Morbius is a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist who turns into a vampire after an experimental treatment fails. He doesn’t have all the abilities of a real vampire, so he’s not subject to the same limitations.

With the transformation, he gained superhuman strength, speed, flying and healing abilities. He also has a strong aversion to light and must consume blood to survive. Jared Leto will be the protagonist, while Loxias Crown has been announced as the antagonist.

Doctor Strange at the Multiverse of Madness – May 6th

Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong have had their comebacks to the sequel confirmed by Marvel Studios. Another name also confirmed in the project is Elizabeth Olsen as the character Wanda/Scarlet Witch, who will have gone through the events of WandaVision.

Michael Waldron was hired by Marvel Studios to rewrite the script for the feature, starring the hero, while Sam Raimi will take over the project’s direction.

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8th

In addition to Chris Hemsworth, who will return to play the hero of Marvel Studios, actress Tessa Thompson also had his return confirmed as the character Valkyrie. In turn, Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster, this time taking over as the female version of the hero. In turn, the protagonist cast of Guardians of the Galaxy will also be part of the film.

The film’s plot will be based on Jason Aaron’s arc, thus bringing Mighty Thor to theaters.

Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse – October 7th

Still without details on what your plot will show, it is only known that we will have a time jump of 2 years between the titles. Furthermore, during CCXP Worlds21 it was also revealed that the film will be divided into Part 1 and Part 2.

The animation will feature the voices of star Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Liev Schrieber as a rookie villain to portray, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis and star Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11th

Played by Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther’s first appearance in the cinematographic universe of Marvel Studios happened in Captain America – Civil War.

Previously Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, confirmed that the new feature will not feature the replacement of actor Chadwick Boseman with a new interpreter of the hero. In addition, the executive also denied the use of visual effects for the plot to have its presence. The idea, as the title suggests, is for the new Black Panther film to explore the universe presented in the first film, its riches, as well as the other characters.

Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Martin Freeman have already confirmed that they will be in the new movie in the Black Panther franchise. Ryan Coogler will direct the film, as well as signing its screenplay.

Check out the list of DC movies:

the batman The Batman will be played by Robert Pattinson, in a film set to premiere in 2022reproduction DC League of Superpets DC League of Superpets gets new trailerDisclosure Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson Adão Negro is scheduled to premiere in July 2022reproduction the flash Ezra Miller stars in The Flashreproduction aquaman1 Jason Momoa returns to the lead role in AquamanDisclosure 0

The Batman – March 3rd

The behind-the-scenes details indicate that Robert Pattinson would have signed a contract to play the Bat-Man initially in 3 films. Actor Jeffrey Wright will play Commissioner Gordon, while Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman. In turn, the actor Paul Dano was confirmed as the interpreter of the villain Charada and Andy Serkis will play the butler Alfred.

John Turturro was also recently confirmed on the project to play the villain Carmine Falcone. Another name already confirmed in the cast is actor Peter Skarsgård, while Colin Farrell will play the Penguin. Matt Reeves will be the film’s director and screenwriter.

DC Super Pets League – May 22

Based in part on the 1962 Legion of Super-Animals concept, DC League of Superpets began as a series of children’s publications by Capstone Publishers combining the pets of a number of DC superheroes (including the Superdog dog). Man, Krypto, and Batman’s dog Ace the Bat-Hound and Supergirl’s pet cat Streaky) on their own crime-fighting team.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will voice the character Krypto in the animation, previously revealed that the animation cast will also include Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, and Vanessa Byer.

Black Adam – July 29

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will play the character Black Adam in the film which is currently in post-production by DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures.

However, other names that have also been confirmed over the past few weeks in his cast are: Noah Centineo as Crush-Atom, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Aldis Hodge as Hawk. In turn, actor Marwan Kenzari was confirmed in the film with no details revealed about his character and Pierce Brosnan will play Mr Fate.

Meanwhile, actress Sarah Shahi was also confirmed in the feature as the interpreter of the character Shahi. Another name that should also appear on the project is Djimon Hounsou reprising his role as the wizard Shazam!

The Flash – November 4th;

Starring actor Ezra Miller, the project involves the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman interpreters for the feature in two different versions of the plot. Meanwhile, actress Sasha Calle will play Supergirl in the film starring the scarlet sprinter.

Kiersey Clemons will play Iris West, while Maribel Verdu will play Nora Allen. Ron Livingston has been confirmed in the film’s cast as the new interpreter of Henry Allen, the father of Barry Allen/The Flash.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December 16th

Actor Jason Momoa returns to play Aquaman, while actors Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson indicated that their characters will be present in the plot of the new film. James Wan returns as the film’s director, as well as being one of its producers alongside Peter Safran.

Wan previously also highlighted that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have a more serious and relevant tone, as well as elements of horror. The plot of the first Aquaman showed the protagonist fighting a huge battle against his half-brother for disagreeing with his views and attitudes towards humans.

