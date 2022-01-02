Check out the latest news from the Ball Market this Saturday, January 1st
Bragantino made official the final arrival of Helinho, who was from São Paulo, until 2026. The Tricolor will receive R$ 24 million, an amount that will be paid by Massa Grosso in installments (Photo: Divulgation/Red Bull Bragantino)
Monaco announced the hiring of right-back Vanderson, who was at Grêmio. The player signed a 5-year contract with the French club (Photo: Disclosure/Monaco)
Juventude made official the hiring of Danilo Boza until 2025. The defender belongs to Mirassol and was loaned to Santos (Photo: Divulgação/Youth)
Railway announced the hiring of Ingryd. The defensive midfielder, who was at Corinthians, signed a contract valid until the end of 2023 (Photo: Publicity/Railway)
Monaco are trying to hire coach Philippe Clement, who is currently at Belgian club Brugge. The information comes from sources close to the French team (Photo: Bruno Fahy/AFP)
According to Itatiaia radio, Cruzeiro is currently negotiating with Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano (Photo: AFP)
Everton have announced the signing of 22-year-old Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, who was at Kiev Dynamo (Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP)
Atlético-MG makes Ademir’s arrival official by December 2024 (Photo: Divulgação/Atlético-MG)
Grêmio announced the signings of defender Tuani and striker Catyellen for the 2022 season (Photo: Divulgation/Grêmio)
Midfielder Ricardinho renewed with Juventude for the 2022 season (Photo: Publicity/Fernando Alves/ECJuventude)
Flamengo investigated the situation of Neto, Brazilian goalkeeper for Barcelona (Photo: Disclosure/ Barcelona)
Fluminense once again loaned defensive midfielder Caio Vinícius to Goiás, this time until the end of 2022. (Photo: Reproduction)
