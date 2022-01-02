Check out the main movie releases for 2022

Several films make their debut in theaters or streaming in 2022. Among the highlights are long-awaited productions such as the batman, with Robert Pattinson, and the sequels of Black Panther, Avatar and Top Gun. Check out some of the main ones below. releases this year.







Scene from the movie ‘Minions 2: The Origin of Gru’, which is among the films that make their debut in 2022 Photo: Reproduction of ‘Minions 2: The Origin of Gru’ / ​​Estadão

‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson’s long-awaited debut as Batman is scheduled for March 3, 2022. The cast also includes Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz and Colin Farrell.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Even with the death of the protagonist of the first feature, Chadwick Boseman, as a result of cancer, in 2020, Marvel chose to release the sequel, which is scheduled to premiere on November 11, 2022 in the United States.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

A continuation of the 1986 classic, the new movie Top Gun is directed by Joseph Kosinski and stars Tom Cruise. The film is due for release on May 27 in the United States.

‘Strange Doctor in the Multiverse of Madness’

On May 5, Benedict Cumberbatch returns to play the superhero in the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016).

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

With Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel and Tessa Thompson, the fourth film in the Thor franchise, started in 2011 (remember the trailer below), is scheduled to premiere in Brazil on July 7, 2022.

‘Black Adam’

Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Rock’, brings the comic book character to life from July 28th.

‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’

The sequel to the franchise derived from the Harry Potter universe, which has already had films released in 2016 and 2018, is slated for April 8, 2022.

‘Morbius’

The anti-hero played by Jared Leto hits screens on January 27, 2022.

‘Flash’

Scheduled for release on November 4 in the United States, the new film features Ezra Miller in the role of the speedy superhero, as well as Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in the cast.

‘Spider-Man: Through the Spiderverse’

Still no release date set, the animation sequence is scheduled for 2022.

‘Avatar 2’

After more than a decade of waiting, the sequel to James Cameron’s feature is expected to be released in December of this year.

‘Aquaman 2’

The sequel to the DC movie starring Jason Momoa is due for December 15, 2022.

‘Jurassic World: Domain’

Fans of the franchise can be excited about the movie that promises to have the best visual quality of dinosaurs so far. The premiere is scheduled for June 10, 2022.

‘Lightyear’

The film tells the fictional story of the astronaut who inspired the famous puppet present in the franchise Toy Story. Opens on June 16th.

‘Sonic 2’

Scheduled for April 8, Sega’s new games hedgehog animation continues the 2020 movie.

‘Red: Growing up is a Beast’

Pixar’s new animation tells the story of a little girl who wakes up transformed into a red panda because of a mystical connection to her family. Scheduled for release on March 11, 2022.

‘Minions 2: The Origin of Gru’

The film’s sequel, named after the popular characters, portrays the emergence of the ‘evil favourite’ in his youth.

‘Together and Curled’

Rafael Portugal and Cacau Protasio are at the forefront of this national comedy that takes place during the preparations for a wedding that is in danger of coming to an end even before its officialization. Opens on January 13th.

‘Eduardo and Monica’

Inspired by the music of Legião Urbana, the film features Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone as protagonists and is scheduled to premiere on January 6th.

‘I’m Ryca! two’

The continuation of the Globo Filmes comedy, starring Samantha Schmütz, shows the changes in Selminha’s life after discovering that she lost all her money.

‘Deep Water’

Scheduled for release on January 13, 2022, the criminal thriller has Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as the leading couple.