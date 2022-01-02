Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE (2-2) | 02/01/2022

In Chelsea’s attack, the ball comes crossed from the left, Pulisic finishes strong and with danger. Kelleher stretches and saves!

Ball is popping without direction. Hits and hits in Chelsea’s attacking area, who control possession at that time.

Liverpool arrives with danger. Milner and Mane table. Salah receives and rolls to the Senegalese, who cuts and ends with danger! Mendy saves again.

Jota receives the ball in midfield, manages to set it up for Salah, he notices Mendy early and tries for cover. Mendy recovers and makes a DEFENSE!

Corner to Chelsea. Van Djik plays for the bottom line.

Mané receives speed in the attack, is marked as an offside, but he gets involved in the attack and loses the ball.

Jota is launched on the attack, ends with danger. Mendy defends but is spotted another impediment in Liverpool’s attack.

Chelsea retain possession of the ball. Liverpool attacks little, Blues are closer to the comeback. Alonso invades the area and finishes badly. Get out.

Mane receives in speed, invades the area and finishes cross. Mendy saves, but Mane is offside. Game stopped.

Teams on the field. Ball rolling for the second stage of Chelsea 2×2 Liverpool.

There’s no time for anything else! End of first half at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool 2×2 Chelsea.

Last minute in that first half. Game catches fire and the second half promises!

Chelsea arrives again with danger. The ball hits and hits, left with Mason Mount. He catches all weird and the ball goes out.

Rudiger was in the line of the ball, but did not participate in the throw. Judge reviewed and confirmed the valid goal of Kovacic. 2×1 for Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Tsmikas cross on the left, the ball goes into the area, but Mendy holds it back. Chelsea hasn’t reached a submission for more than 10 minutes.

Salah is launched to attack, invades the area alone and dribbles two. Get lost, have to go back and fix the corner.

Mount collides with Tsimikas, they fall to the ground and Mount kicks the Liverpool player. VAR checks possible red card, but orders follow.

Salah reaches 150 goals for English teams, with 148 for Liverpool and 2 for Chelsea. At the celebration, the Egyptian preferred to be more restrained as a sign of respect for his former club.

Mendy brushes off danger after another Liverpool corner. Game improves at this point.

Alexander-Arnold invades the area, manages to submit. The ball explodes in the defense and goes into a corner.

Salah is launched in attack, goes face to face with Mendy, who saves Chelsea and sends them to the corner. The little flag gets offside on the move.

Marcos Alonso receives a cross inside the area, submits alone, but catches crookedly and sends it out.

Harvertz and Kelleher play for the ball on the end line. She hits the goalkeeper and leaves. Bandeirinha only shoots goal.

Pulisic gives a dangerous cart and hits Jota. Liverpool are missing and Chelsea’s 10 shirt is yellow card.

Mount arrives, invades the area and is stopped by Milner. Corner to Chelsea.

Alonso is thrown into the area by Thiago Silva, he stretches out and doesn’t reach the ball.

Chelsea tries to attack in search of the equalizer. Alonso recovers the ball and is fouled in the attacking field.

Now it was Keleher’s turn to save Liverpool. Error in the Reds’ defense, Pulisic takes advantage and comes face to face with Keleher, he tries to dribble the goalkeeper, but the archer leaves and keeps the ball.

Good arrival from Liverpool. Salah recovers the ball after a mistake by Chalobah, the Egyptian comes face to face with Mendy, who saves Chelsea.

Marcos Alonso dominates at the front and exchanges passes. Ball possession belongs to Chelsea.

Liverpool starts the game with a foul. Mane makes a violent tackle and gets the yellow card. Could have received the red. Game started caught.

Ball rolling for the English classic! Chelsea vs Liverpool for the Premier League.

All set for the ball to roll in London at Stamford Bridge. We’re for the referee’s kickoff.

Liverpool have two players reaching expressive marks with the club shirt today. Trent Alexander-Arnold is completing 200 games and becomes the fourth youngest player to reach that mark for the Reds. Still in midfield, Fabinho completes 100 games against Chelsea. The steering wheel is one of the key pieces in Jurgen Klopp’s scheme.

After showing not being entirely satisfied with Chelsea, defending champions of the Champions League, Romelu Lukaku is not even on the bench for the Chelsea-Liverpool game. Kai Havertz starts at the front. Tuchel’s decision made yesterday and now confirmed appears to be a punishment for the Blues’ top signing this season.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger; Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Pulsic.

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk and Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho and Milner; Salah, Jota and Mane.

Liverpool have just confirmed that Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip are out of Liverpool’s clash against Chelsea today by suspiciously positive tests of COVID-19. The Brazilians had not trained and were likely to be embezzled. Now, with a positive test confirmed, the Reds have three more important absences for the match.

The game will start at 1:30 pm (GMT), being played at Stamford Bridge, in London, Chelsea’s stadium. The match will be broadcast live from Star+, on the streaming platform linked to ESPN and the Disney Group. You can check it minute by minute here at VAVEL Brasil.