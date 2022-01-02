Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE (2-2) | 02/01/2022

2:53 pm 3 minutes ago

SAVE KELLEHER!!!

In Chelsea’s attack, the ball comes crossed from the left, Pulisic finishes strong and with danger. Kelleher stretches and saves!

14:52 4 minutes ago

60′

Ball is popping without direction. Hits and hits in Chelsea’s attacking area, who control possession at that time.

14:49 6 minutes ago

MENDY AGAIN!

Liverpool arrives with danger. Milner and Mane table. Salah receives and rolls to the Senegalese, who cuts and ends with danger! Mendy saves again.

2:48 pm 8 minutes ago

SPECTACULAR MENDY!

Jota receives the ball in midfield, manages to set it up for Salah, he notices Mendy early and tries for cover. Mendy recovers and makes a DEFENSE!

2:47 pm 9 minutes ago

55′

Corner to Chelsea. Van Djik plays for the bottom line.

14:46 10 minutes ago

54′

Mané receives speed in the attack, is marked as an offside, but he gets involved in the attack and loses the ball.

14:43 13 minutes ago

NEW IMPEDIMENT!

Jota is launched on the attack, ends with danger. Mendy defends but is spotted another impediment in Liverpool’s attack.

14:42 14 minutes ago

50′

Chelsea retain possession of the ball. Liverpool attacks little, Blues are closer to the comeback. Alonso invades the area and finishes badly. Get out.

2:37 pm 19 minutes ago

PREVENTED…

Mane receives in speed, invades the area and finishes cross. Mendy saves, but Mane is offside. Game stopped.

14:36 ​​20 minutes ago

THE GAME STARTS AGAIN!

Teams on the field. Ball rolling for the second stage of Chelsea 2×2 Liverpool.

14:26 30 minutes ago

STATISTICS;

2:21 pm 35 minutes ago

INTERVAL!

There’s no time for anything else! End of first half at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool 2×2 Chelsea.

2:19 pm 36 minutes ago

48′

Last minute in that first half. Game catches fire and the second half promises!

2:18 pm 37 minutes ago

OUTAAAAA!!

Chelsea arrives again with danger. The ball hits and hits, left with Mason Mount. He catches all weird and the ball goes out.

2:17 pm 39 minutes ago

45′ – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!

14:14 42 minutes ago

VAR REVIEWED!

Rudiger was in the line of the ball, but did not participate in the throw. Judge reviewed and confirmed the valid goal of Kovacic. 2×1 for Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

2:12 pm 44 minutes ago

42′ – GOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!

14:08 an hour ago

36′

Tsmikas cross on the left, the ball goes into the area, but Mendy holds it back. Chelsea hasn’t reached a submission for more than 10 minutes.

14:07 an hour ago

35′

Salah is launched to attack, invades the area alone and dribbles two. Get lost, have to go back and fix the corner.

14:03 an hour ago

POSSIBLE RED CARD!

Mount collides with Tsimikas, they fall to the ground and Mount kicks the Liverpool player. VAR checks possible red card, but orders follow.

13:59 an hour ago

EX’S LAW!

Salah reaches 150 goals for English teams, with 148 for Liverpool and 2 for Chelsea. At the celebration, the Egyptian preferred to be more restrained as a sign of respect for his former club.

13:57 an hour ago

25′ – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! upon

13:56 an hour ago

25′

Mendy brushes off danger after another Liverpool corner. Game improves at this point.

13:55 an hour ago

23′

Alexander-Arnold invades the area, manages to submit. The ball explodes in the defense and goes into a corner.

13:53 an hour ago

22′

Salah is launched in attack, goes face to face with Mendy, who saves Chelsea and sends them to the corner. The little flag gets offside on the move.

13:50 an hour ago

ERROOOOOU!!

Marcos Alonso receives a cross inside the area, submits alone, but catches crookedly and sends it out.

13:50 an hour ago

18′

Harvertz and Kelleher play for the ball on the end line. She hits the goalkeeper and leaves. Bandeirinha only shoots goal.

13:48 an hour ago

YELLOW CARD!

Pulisic gives a dangerous cart and hits Jota. Liverpool are missing and Chelsea’s 10 shirt is yellow card.

13:46 an hour ago

15′

Mount arrives, invades the area and is stopped by Milner. Corner to Chelsea.

13:44 an hour ago

13′

Alonso is thrown into the area by Thiago Silva, he stretches out and doesn’t reach the ball.

13:43 an hour ago

12′

Chelsea tries to attack in search of the equalizer. Alonso recovers the ball and is fouled in the attacking field.

13:40 an hour ago

08′ – GOOOOOOOOOOL!!

13:39 an hour ago

06′

Now it was Keleher’s turn to save Liverpool. Error in the Reds’ defense, Pulisic takes advantage and comes face to face with Keleher, he tries to dribble the goalkeeper, but the archer leaves and keeps the ball.

13:37 an hour ago

MENDY!

Good arrival from Liverpool. Salah recovers the ball after a mistake by Chalobah, the Egyptian comes face to face with Mendy, who saves Chelsea.

13:36 an hour ago

04′

Marcos Alonso dominates at the front and exchanges passes. Ball possession belongs to Chelsea.

13:32 an hour ago

TO RED?

Liverpool starts the game with a foul. Mane makes a violent tackle and gets the yellow card. Could have received the red. Game started caught.

13:31 an hour ago

START THE GAME!

Ball rolling for the English classic! Chelsea vs Liverpool for the Premier League.

13:30 an hour ago

TEAM ON THE FIELD!

All set for the ball to roll in London at Stamford Bridge. We’re for the referee’s kickoff.

13:27 an hour ago

5 MINUTES!

13:14 2 hours ago

HEATING!

13:04 2 hours ago

IT’S TO CELEBRATE…

Liverpool have two players reaching expressive marks with the club shirt today. Trent Alexander-Arnold is completing 200 games and becomes the fourth youngest player to reach that mark for the Reds. Still in midfield, Fabinho completes 100 games against Chelsea. The steering wheel is one of the key pieces in Jurgen Klopp’s scheme.

12:54 2 hours ago

CHELSEA READY!

12:48 2 hours ago

LIVERPOOL ARRIVAL:

12:45 2 hours ago

LUKAKU OUT!

After showing not being entirely satisfied with Chelsea, defending champions of the Champions League, Romelu Lukaku is not even on the bench for the Chelsea-Liverpool game. Kai Havertz starts at the front. Tuchel’s decision made yesterday and now confirmed appears to be a punishment for the Blues’ top signing this season.

12:40 2 hours ago

CHELSEA CLIMBED:

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger; Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Pulsic.

12:35 2 hours ago

CLIMBED LIVERPOOL:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk and Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho and Milner; Salah, Jota and Mane.

12:30 2 hours ago

OUT OF COMBAT!

Liverpool have just confirmed that Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip are out of Liverpool’s clash against Chelsea today by suspiciously positive tests of COVID-19. The Brazilians had not trained and were likely to be embezzled. Now, with a positive test confirmed, the Reds have three more important absences for the match.

12:25 3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on TV in real time?

12:20 3 hours ago

When is the Chelsea vs Liverpool game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game will start at 1:30 pm (GMT), being played at Stamford Bridge, in London, Chelsea’s stadium. The match will be broadcast live from Star+, on the streaming platform linked to ESPN and the Disney Group. You can check it minute by minute here at VAVEL Brasil.

12:15 3 hours ago

LIKELY LIVERPOOL:

12:10 3 hours ago

LIKELY CHELSEA:

12:05 3 hours ago

JÜRGEN KLOPP:

12:00 3 hours ago

TOMAS TUCHEL:

11:55 3 hours ago

THE CHELSEA:

11:50 3 hours ago

LIVERPOOL:

11:45 3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE

11:40 3 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to Chelsea vs Liverpool

Hello football lover! now it’s time to Chelsea vs Liverpool on the field by Premier League, one of the toughest championships in the world. The teams duel in a match valid for the 21st round of the English derby and fight for the leadership of the competition. Follow everything from the duel between the English in real time from VAVEL Brazil.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

