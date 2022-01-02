China Ends 2021 with Worst Covid-19 Week Since Original Epidemic Control

China ended the last week of 2021 with the highest coronavirus case count for the seven-day period since controlling the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite the imposition of some of the world’s toughest measures against Covid. 19.

The National Health Commission on Saturday reported 175 new community-acquired infections with confirmed clinical symptoms as of Dec. 31, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in mainland China over the past week to 1,151.

The increase was mainly caused by an outbreak in the industrial and technological center of Xian, a city of 13 million people in the northwest of the country.

The outbreak that intensifies in Xian will likely reaffirm the authorities’ decision to halt broadcasts quickly when cases arise. The city, under lockdown for 10 days through Saturday, has registered 1,451 local symptomatic cases since Dec. 9, the highest count for any Chinese city in 2021.

Although the number of cases in China is small compared to many outbreaks in other parts of the world, it is important to avoid large outbreaks in 2022. Beijing will host the Winter Olympics in February and the Communist Party plans to hold a congress, which will take place once every five years, for autumn in the northern hemisphere, when President Xi Jinping will likely secure a third term.

The emergence of the highly transmissible Ômicron variant will also prompt Beijing to maintain its high vigilance against the virus. China has reported some imported Ômicron cases and at least one locally transmitted case.

Since August, China has been trying to control any outbreak in about two weeks, far less than the four to six weeks in previous battles against sporadic outbreaks after the initial epidemic across the country, according to the National Health Commission.

Cities along China’s borders are most at risk from viruses, due to the presence of land transport links or the influx of infected travelers from other countries. Some were hit by Delta outbreaks that resulted in tough travel restrictions last year.

Yunnan, which borders Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, reported new local symptomatic cases 92 of 365 days last year, or 25% of the period, more frequently than any other province, autonomous region or municipality.

The Xian outbreak, which has led to cases in other cities, including Beijing, can be traced back to a flight arriving from Pakistan, but it is unclear how it spread to local communities.