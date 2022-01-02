https://br.sputniknews.com/20220101/sonda-chinesa-tianwen-1-envia-fotos-coloridas-de-marte-mostrando-cobertura-de-gelo-no-polo-norte-20885414.html

Chinese probe Tianwen-1 sends out color PHOTOS of Mars showing ice cover at north pole

Chinese probe Tianwen-1 sends out color PHOTOS of Mars showing ice cover at north pole

The National Space Administration of China (CNSA) published this Saturday (1st) several photos taken recently by the Tianwen-1 probe, which is… 01.01.2022, Sputnik Brazil

2022-01-01T06:38-0300

2022-01-01T06:38-0300

2022-01-01T10:00-0300

society and everyday

China

Mars

space probe

space exploration

North Pole

space

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/1559/76/15597651_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0dd5d84c92254b168cfc2946b0480729.png

The color images show the probe flying around the Red Planet, ice cover at the north pole and an arid Martian plain. The full image of the orbiter was taken by a camera released by the spacecraft, which is now about 350 million kilometers from Earth, the CNSA said in a statement. In the background, the surface of the planet can be seen, in which white spots are observed, which would indicate the presence of water ice and CO2. The Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 mission was launched in July 2020 by the Long March-5 rocket. Tianwen-1 entered Mars orbit in February 2021. A few months later, a landing capsule with the Zhurong rover descended through the Martian atmosphere and finally landed on the Red Planet on May 15 of the same year.

Go Trujillo don’t have a chinese pirate roover there? or stopped working already? 0

1

China

North Pole

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/1559/76/15597651_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3e4ebf242236e45a111e222f0b138141.png

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

china, mars, space probe, space exploration, north pole, space