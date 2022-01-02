https://br.sputniknews.com/20220101/sonda-chinesa-tianwen-1-envia-fotos-coloridas-de-marte-mostrando-cobertura-de-gelo-no-polo-norte-20885414.html
Chinese probe Tianwen-1 sends out color PHOTOS of Mars showing ice cover at north pole
Chinese probe Tianwen-1 sends out color PHOTOS of Mars showing ice cover at north pole
The National Space Administration of China (CNSA) published this Saturday (1st) several photos taken recently by the Tianwen-1 probe, which is exploring Mars.
The color images show the probe flying around the Red Planet, ice cover at the north pole and an arid Martian plain. The full image of the orbiter was taken by a camera released by the spacecraft, which is now about 350 million kilometers from Earth, the CNSA said in a statement. In the background, the surface of the planet can be seen, in which white spots are observed, which would indicate the presence of water ice and CO2. The Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 mission was launched in July 2020 by the Long March-5 rocket. Tianwen-1 entered Mars orbit in February 2021. A few months later, a landing capsule with the Zhurong rover descended through the Martian atmosphere and finally landed on the Red Planet on May 15 of the same year.
The National Space Administration of China (CNSA) on Saturday published several photos recently taken by the Tianwen-1 spacecraft, which is exploring Mars, including the first complete photo of the spacecraft.
The Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 mission was launched in July 2020 by the Long March-5 rocket. Tianwen-1 entered Mars orbit in February 2021.
A few months later, a rover Zhurong landing pod descended through the Martian atmosphere and finally landed on the Red Planet on May 15 of the same year.