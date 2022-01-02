Chinese, Russian and American startups battle for Bolivia’s lithium

SALAR DE UYUNI, Bolivia – The mission was quixotic for a small Texas energy startup: to defeat giant Chinese and Russian industrial companies in the exploration of mineral wealth that could one day fuel tens of millions of electric vehicles.

A team traveled from Austin to Bolivia in late August 2021 to meet with local and national leaders at state-owned lithium facilities and convince them that the company, called EnergyX, has mastered a technology capable of meeting Bolivia’s potential for itself. become a global powerhouse of green energy. Upon arrival, they found that the meeting they planned to attend had been canceled and that security had barred access to the site.

Even so, the real attraction was in sight: a gigantic limestone sea of ​​brine high in the Andes called Salar de Uyuni, which is rich in lithium, among several minerals with increasing value around the world as they are needed for batteries used in cars. electrical systems and on the electrical network.

Surrounded by rusting equipment, empty production tanks, and uncoupled pipe pumps, the place looked abandoned. But Teague Egan, the chief executive of EnergyX, saw nothing but promises.

“This is the new Saudi Arabia,” he promised.

Quechua Indians revere the Salar de Uyuni, an area of ​​4,000 square kilometers of salt marshes that their ancestors believed to be formed by mixing a goddess’ mother’s milk and her baby’s salty tears. For Egan, the area forms “pure white beauty as far as the eye can see.”

Part of the vast areas of the Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia Photo: MERIDITH KOHUT / NYT

climate potential

With a quarter of the world’s known reserves of lithium, Bolivia, of 12 million people, has the potential to be among the winners in the global search for the raw materials needed to leave oil, natural gas and coal behind in the fight. against climate change.

Eight foreign companies have competed in recent months to establish lithium pilot projects in the salar, including four from China and one from Russia, countries that have friendlier relations with the Bolivian government than the United States.

Just as many have long sought riches in oil exploration, the clean energy revolution is producing a wave of courageous entrepreneurs who hope to spark a new boom in the energy sector, navigating the intersection between geopolitics and climate change. Some are household names like Tesla’s Elon Musk. Egan and others are at the beginning of their journey, looking for their first chance in mineral-rich places like Bolivia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the South Pacific.

Egan is among the determined underdogs. His 30-employee company is one of two Americans among eight competing for the development of Bolivia’s lithium reserves.

Lithium is a basic component of lithium-ion batteries, allowing the flow of electrical currents. Because of the metal’s light weight, long life, large storage capacity and easy recharge, demand is expected to grow exponentially over the next decade, with the goal of supplying an expanding fleet of vehicles, as well as generating renewable energy storage for the electrical network. This year alone, prices for lithium compounds have increased by more than 200% in several global markets.

Egan, 33, had never worked in the energy industry before starting EnergyX in 2018, pursuing lithium projects. He appears to be an unlikely character to drive Bolivia’s energy future. He has never worked in Latin America and he hardly speaks Spanish. But for Egan, the only thing really important is his belief that his technology to extract lithium from the Andean brine is the best way to finally turn Bolivia into an energy power.

“In Bolivia they are very sensitive about politics,” he said. “I just don’t understand why they wouldn’t do what’s best for the country.

‘Lithium for Bolivians’

There are many things Egan cannot control in the country, which is fraught with ethnic, ideological and regional divisions.

Bolivia’s governing party, the Movement for Socialism (MAS), is led by former President Evo Morales, who tried to bring the country closer to China before protests and the military toppled him from power two years ago.

The current president, Luis Arce, Morales’ former economics minister, leads a coalition of social democrats and more left-wing militants. It faces resistance from local movements that oppose the government and are wary of foreign interests, seeing them as a continuation of the exploration of Bolivia’s mineral wealth, as has been going on since the 17th century.

Just two years ago, a lithium deal between Morales and a German company fueled protests. Morales was forced to terminate the contract just a week before leaving power, under pressure from the military, and exiling himself from the country.

Marco Pumari, the local politician who led the protests, demanded a tripling of royalties for the province of Potosí, and local involvement in the ownership of lithium companies. He said his demands had not changed and his opposition to the ruling party remained steadfast.

“Once they publicly choose the foreign companies, the province will mobilize,” he said in an interview. “The government is playing with fire.

In August, around 80 protesters occupied two roads, preventing Arce from visiting government lithium facilities. They demanded the resignation of the new head of the state-owned lithium company and called for a greater voice for local communities in decisions about lithium production. The protest forced the cancellation of the meeting that Egan and his EnergyX team were supposed to attend.

Government officials soon paid a visit to defuse tensions. Visitors included Franklin Molina, the energy minister, and the head of the state-owned lithium company, whose resignation was being demanded by protesters. At a community meeting, they promised jobs and social programs in a lithium industry that would one day include making batteries and even electric cars.

“Lithium is for Bolivians,” declared Molina to applause.

Energy experts say a big increase in lithium production in Bolivia would keep battery prices low, helping President Joe Biden meet his goal of half of all new cars sold in the United States in 2030 being electric, down from 4% today .

looking for contacts

But Washington has little influence in Bolivia, whose leaders have long disagreed with US policy on South America. That may explain why some energy executives don’t think Bolivia is worth the risk.

Egan sees the odds differently. The very fact that he has come this far is very unexpected. He learned about Bolivian lithium by accident when he and a friend crossed South America as tourists in 2018.

When they reached the salt flats, a guide explained that they were in the largest reserve of lithium in the world.

“I thought, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to do this, but I need to be involved,’” Egan said.

After Arce’s victory, Egan attended the inauguration. With the help of Diego von Vacano, a Bolivian professor of political science at Texas A&M University and an acquaintance of the new president, Egan made important contacts in the new administration.

In August, after the meeting was cancelled, Egan and his team flew to La Paz and continued to knock on doors, hoping to capitalize on the contacts Egan had made among key Ministry of Energy officials.

When they met with Carlos Humberto Ramos, the new head of the state-owned lithium company, to convince him of the advantages of their technology, they found that he had little knowledge of it.

Egan’s team returned to Ramos the next day, and after explaining their technology to their key technicians, the team was told they could visit the lithium complex and that an initial deal approving the EnergyX project was virtually closed.

That night, EnergyX’s strongest ally in the government — Álvaro Arnez, a deputy energy minister who oversees lithium development — gave his approval to the deal. He joined Egan’s team for a celebration at an elegant restaurant in La Paz.

The next morning, Egan and his team flew back to the salt marshes. They inspected several man-made lakes, which retain brine for evaporation, a lithium extraction method that has been hampered by heavy seasonal rains. Even when dry, lithium must be chemically separated from other minerals, a process that wastes much of the desired lithium. Egan told technicians that his technology could greatly increase and speed up production.

There were disagreements about where to place the proposed pilot project. When Egan suggested ways to move toward commercialization, technicians told him to wait until the initial test results were available. But he was pleased to have visited the facility before other companies.

Space for everyone

In an interview, Franklin Molina, Bolivia’s energy minister, said Chinese and Russian diplomats were lobbying on behalf of their own companies, but insisted that “there is room for Americans, Russians, Chinese, Japanese, whoever wants to invest, as long as they respect our sovereignty”.

Teague Egan, creator of Texas startup EnergyX, looks up at the night sky on a visit to Salar de Uyuni Photo: MERIDITH KOHUT / NYT 30-8-21

China has advantages. It already controls substantial lithium assets in South America, and its companies have made about $4.5 billion in lithium investments over the past three years in South America and Mexico. Chinese banks provide low-interest loans to Chinese mining and construction companies operating abroad as part of President Xi Jinping’s plans to dominate the industries of the future.

As for Russia, President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Arce at least twice about lithium and other issues, Russian officials said.

Egan said he was getting virtually no help from the US government, and US officials say their best hope is to apply subtle diplomatic pressure for a level playing field.

The long-term investment has paid off for Egan, at least so far. He signed an agreement to start the pilot and, in October, shipped a container to Bolivia equipped with pumps, valves, tanks and membranes to separate the lithium from the brine. If the pilot shows promising results, it can proceed with a commercial project.

Of the 20 companies competing at the beginning of the year, the government chose eight to carry out the pilot projects, including another small American company, Lilac Solutions of California.

All candidates — the eighth are from Argentina — will be vying for the attention and resources of the Bolivian government, such as power connections and skilled local technicians, before anyone can be approved to advance into commercial operations.

“We’re still going to demonstrate our method and extend it,” Egan said. – We still have to enter the commercial market. It’s just the first day.