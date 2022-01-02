City takes advantage of the sending-off and gets the comeback against Arsenal with a late goal

Manchester City didn’t have a great game, even with one more player for much of the second half, but managed to find the comeback goal 48 minutes into the second half to beat Arsenal 2-1 to reach their 11th consecutive victory for the English Premier League this Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were also in great shape, with five straight wins and 14 goals scored in the last three games, they played a great game, their best in a long time against a great opponent, but committed a penalty, lost a goal and got sent off in a short break at the start of the second half, allowing City to react.

Although these moves changed the landscape of the match in favor of City, it wasn’t an unsustainable pressure from the visitors, who managed the goal in a ball raised to the area by Kevin de Bruyne and finished by Rodri after Aymeric Laporte missed the shot. Guardiola’s team’s only two hits were the two goals.

There were no shots on target by City in a first half dominated by Arsenal and especially Gabriel Martinelli. Arsenal are complaining about a penalty, in the 10th minute, when Ederson got out of goal and caught Odegaard’s left foot close to the goal line. Nothing was given after the check.

Rúben Dias subtly deflected a Sterling cross and nearly opened the scoring at 14, one of the visitors’ only chances before the break. Martinelli received it at speed and demanded a defense from Ederson with a low shot at the first post shortly thereafter, in a move that would probably have been disallowed if it had ended in a goal.

At 31 minutes, it ended in a goal. Arsenal stole the ball in their backcourt, worked until they reached Kieran Tierney on the left, and the full-back’s low cross found Saka hitting the edge of the box to open the scoring. Always on the left, and always at speed, Martinelli also had two very close shots before the final whistle of the first half.

Everything started to change when Xhaka took down Bernardo Silva and even pulled his shirt inside the area, eight minutes into the final stage. It is worth discussing the bid because the Portuguese was falling when he was pulled. The referee checked the video assistant and confirmed the penalty, converted by Riyad Mahrez.

In the next minute, Laporte fumbled, cut a ball off Ederson’s head and needed Aké to cut over the line to save his skin. Martinelli still arrived to catch the rebound in an excellent situation, but sent over the top. A minute after receiving a yellow card for a complaint, Gabriel Magalhães received the second for a foul on Gabriel Jesus and was sent off.

Arsenal had 30 minutes with a man down against the best team in the league and even did a good job of resisting pressure from City. But, 48 minutes into the second half, it was leaked. De Bruyne raised the ball in the right area, Holding couldn’t cut right, Laporte took it badly and the leftover was left to Rodri to turn the game to the Premier League leader.

Manchester City has 53 points, 11 more than Chelsea, who will take the field this Sunday to face Liverpool, in third place, 12 points and with two games less than the leader, who achieved his 12th victory in the last 13 clashes against Arsenal.

