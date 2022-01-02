Close to hitting, Wesley Moraes gets excited about Inter, praises Colorado fans and even thinks about the World Cup

Only bureaucratic details separate Wesley Moraes from being announced by Inter, who will have him on a one-year loan deal with England’s Aston Villa. And the 25-year-old center forward’s motivation to be able to work for the first time in Brazil, according to his interview to the website Globoesporte.com, it’s big. He even speaks with enthusiasm about the Colorado fans:

“I was surprised but happy. I left Brazil early and always wanted to work in the country. I learned from my agents that some clubs were interested in my football. I was very happy when Internacional made the offer official. It’s a club of expression, a crowd that encourages, what I needed to get back to developing the football that led me to the Brazilian national team”, he declared.

Wesley, in the same interview, spoke about his style of play and recalled the time he was compared to Lukaku, one of the most popular strikers in European football today:

“My playing style is centered. However, despite my size and physical bearing, I know I have speed and movement. I was voted the best striker in Belgian football and they compared me to Lukaku, which made me happy”, he said, before looking at the World Cup:

“I hope to live up to what I can give. If I confirm my move to Internacional, the chances of playing in the World Cup are great, a dream of every athlete”.

Also according to Globoesporte, “Wesley’s trajectory begins at Trencin, in Slovakia. In 2016, it caught the attention of Brugge and stood out there for four seasons, with 130 games played, 38 goals and 14 assists. In the second half of 2019, it became the most expensive contract in the history of Aston Villa, from England, in a deal worth 25 million euros”. In 2020, however, he suffered a serious knee injury months after being called up by Tite to the Seleção.