Close to the hit with Inter, Wesley Moraes talks about comparing Lukaku and World Cup | International

On the first day of 2022, the center forward who belongs to Aston Villa, from England, spoke with the reporter and, even without the official deal, he overflows with incentive to work in Porto Alegre. It recently terminated a loan agreement with Belgium’s Club Brugge and took a turn towards its home country.

– I was surprised but happy. I left Brazil early and always wanted to work in the country. I learned from my agents that some clubs were interested in my football. I was very happy when Internacional made the offer official. It’s a club of expression, a crowd that encourages, what I needed to return to developing the football that led me to the Brazilian team – he says.

1 of 3 Wesley did little on loan at Club Brugge — Photo: Francky Dryepondt / Club Brugge Wesley did little on loan at Club Brugge — Photo: Francky Dryepondt / Club Brugge

Wesley’s trajectory begins at Trencin, in Slovakia. In 2016, it caught the attention of Brugge and stood out there for four seasons, with 130 games played, 38 goals and 14 assists. In the second half of 2019, he became the most expensive signing in the history of Aston Villa, from England, in a deal of 25 million euros.

The first six months were promising for Wesley in the UK. Starting in the Birmingham team, he was called up for the Brazilian team in November of that year for a friendly against South Korea. He was even compared to Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, now at Chelsea.

On the first day of 2020, however, came the biggest hit of his career. The 1.91m center forward suffered a tough tackle in the 2-1 victory against Burnley, in which he even scored a goal, and tore a ligament in his right knee. It only returned to acting in April 2021.

2 of 3 Wesley suffers a stiff entry and tears ligament in his right knee — Photo: Reuters Wesley suffers a stiff entry and tears ligament in his right knee — Photo: Reuters

It was then that he thought it best to return to the environment in which he was best suited. Loaned to Club Brugge, he played for the last time on December 4th, for the Belgian Championship. With the contract terminated, he is just waiting for the official announcement to wear the Inter shirt.

– I started the Premier League playing for Aston Villa and was the top scorer in the competition until the injury came, soon after being remembered by Tite in the Brazilian national team. Tite called me right after the injury and gave me hope that I can come back – says Wesley.

My playing style is centered. However, despite my size and physical bearing, I know I have speed and movement. I was named the best striker in Belgian football and I was compared to Lukaku, which made me happy. — Wesley Moraes

3 of 3 Wesley alongside Gabriel Jesus in training with the Brazilian national team — Photo: Pedro Martins / MowaPress Wesley alongside Gabriel Jesus in training with the Brazilian team — Photo: Pedro Martins / MowaPress

Fully recovered, Wesley definitely avoids speaking as a colorado player. But already thinks far. The chance to work in Brazil puts him closer to Tite’s radar to appear again in the Seleção and keep the dream of the World Cup alive.

– I hope to live up to what I can give. If I confirm my move to Internacional, the chances of playing in the World Cup are great, a dream of every athlete – he concludes.