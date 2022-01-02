Colagrossi talks about the 2021 Corinthians I jersey and reveals a new release date

The 2021 Corinthians I shirt was not well accepted by the fans at the time of launch. However, opinions changed and, at the end of the season, the uniform was elected as the ninth most beautiful of the year by a specialized blog. On social networks, José Colagrossi, Timão’s marketing superintendent, responded to a post that spoke precisely about this new admiration and revealed how long the athletes will use it.

“After it was launched, the shirt had low acceptance. Much criticism. Tradition is important to our fans and this shirt is different. But with time everything changed. The stars arrived. The team reacted. Fans returned to the stadium. And little by little, the feeling was changing . Nice! until april with her“, said Colagrossi in his profile on twitter – check the publication below.

The post referring to the professional’s answer accompanied a photo of the shirt and said: “I didn’t like you. I thought you were too extravagant. But then I started living with you every day and I slowly started to admire you. Today, I think I’m in love with you” .

According to Nike, the predominantly white uniform, with a black collar and details also in black, refers to “the Corinthians vanguard in the struggle to break down barriers to the representation of the cracks in the walls of the city of São Paulo”. The end of the use of this shirt and the launch of a new one takes place in the month in which the Parque São Jorge club begins its participation in Libertadores.

