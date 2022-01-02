Copinha unprecedented in his career ends Alex’s 1st year as coach of São Paulo – 01/01/2022

Alex’s early success meant that he didn’t have the experience of playing in the Copa São Paulo as a player. Elevated to the professional of Coritiba at age 16, he skipped the stage he will rediscover as of January 5th. Now coach of the São Paulo under-20, the former midfielder will be in the competition for the first time.

The traditional youth tournament will end Alex’s first season as coach. Hired at the beginning of the year to command the under-20 São Paulo under Julio Casares, he believes that the São Paulo Cup is the end of the 2021 cycle, not the beginning of 2022. In the current season, São Paulo was left with the Brazilian vice-championship in the category, being defeated by Inter in the final.

“For me, the year ends in the São Paulo Cup. Very few players from the team that we will take to the competition were not with me this season. Only two of them did not participate in the year’s tournaments, all the others played in the Campeonato Paulista, the Brazilian” , analyzed, in an exclusive interview with UOL Sport.

Among those who had with Alex throughout the season, Juan will be the greatest embezzler for the competition. The striker pleased the coaching staff of the main team in the chances he had and was called by Rogério Ceni to join the professionals since the beginning of the pre-season.

“We decided the Brazilian against Inter on a Sunday. The next day, we had a meeting and put together the list with 40 names. This list went to Barra Funda for Rogério to analyze and see the players he thought might be on the When the list came back, it came back without Juan’s name,” he explained.

São Paulo is four-time champion of Copinha and seeks to return to the top three years after winning 2019. The competition will be Alex’s chance to get his first title as a professional, ending a season he considered “extremely positive”.

“Everything was new to me when I arrived. I had never trained, had never commanded a coaching staff, had never faced other teams, never had to imagine a team, never had to imagine replacements. And this year I had to do more. 40 times. It’s a very big and super positive learning experience. What I agreed with Muricy, who hired me back there, was fulfilled very faithfully, both by São Paulo and by me. When I arrived, the request of the club is so that I could help some players so that we could raise the level of some because the expectation was that this team would not even rank among the best 8 of the Brazilian team,” he continued.

Technical future of the São Paulo professional?

Alex’s arrival in São Paulo brought expectations about the future. Even though it is his first job in the role, the former midfielder carries the burden of soon taking over the first team. The prognosis was made by President Julio Casares on more than one occasion.

“Alex is doing a great job, he’s a promising professional, but between him arriving and taking over as the first-team coach, there’s a path, a road. He’s at the beginning of the road. We hope that maybe one day he will take over [o profissional], just as Muricy was an assistant at Telê, he walked through some clubs and then took over. I think he has everything to take on, but I believe it’s still a little longer road,” said Casares, to UOL Sport, after the draw for Paulistão in November.

The future is not something that bothers Alex. The trainer avoids making projections about the professionals and says that the time is right to focus on his work with the base.

“I don’t feel pressured at all. I’m flattered that the president of a club as big as São Paulo mentions my name as a possibility. Will it happen? I don’t know, and I don’t care about it. My concern is unique to to make my team organized, balanced and able to play in a satisfactory way,” he added.

São Paulo is in Group 21 of Copinha, alongside CSE, Perilima and São Caetano. Morumbi’s team debuts in the tournament on January 5th, against CSE.