Corinthians confirms loan from defender Caetano to Gois

Corinthians confirmed this Saturday morning the loan of defender Caetano to Goiás. The 22-year-old player, who played in the last Serie B with the CRB shirt, will present himself to the Goiás club in the coming days for the State Cup, Copa do Brazil and the first national division in 2022.

An athlete from a needy position at the club, Caetano has a contract with Corinthians until February 29, 2024 and lived with the expectation of being used in the top team of the Parque São Jorge club. In Goiás, however, he will have the chance to start a Brazilian for the first time in his career, being able to emulate what Timão achieved with João Victor at Atlético-GO, who arrived ready to play in 2021.

Caetano was loaned to CRB in June of last year. Previously, the defender had competed in the Campeonato Paulista for São Caetano. This will be the fourth loan for the athlete who, in 2019, was in the West to gain experience and in Coritiba in 2020.

It is worth remembering that the team from Goiás was one of the four that won access to Serie A in 2022. In addition to Goiás, which ranked second in the table, Botafogo, Coritiba and Avaí also won access.

