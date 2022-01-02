Corinthians’ key player at the 2012 World Cup, Guerrero turns 38

Rivellino and Viola, Corinthians’ 20th century idols, celebrate their birthdays this Saturday. Along with them, a great player from the 2000s completes another year of life. This is Paolo Guerrero, who celebrates his 38th birthday.

José Paolo Guerrero Gonzales arrived at the Parque São Jorge club in July 2012, for R$7.5 million. Before that, he was revealed by Alianza Lima, and had spells at Bayern Munich and Hamburg, both from Germany.

Back in South American football, he took over Liedson’s place on the alvinegra team. He grew in production during the dispute of the Brazilian Championship and won the title before the Club World Cup, where he later became famous.

In the semifinal against Al-Ahly, from Egypt, he was the author of the Corinthians victory goal. The Peruvian repeated the great feat in the decision against Chelsea, when he headed in the goal of the world title. As a result, he became one of the most important foreigners in Timon’s history.

The forward continued with great performances with the alvinegra shirt, especially in the Brasileirão 2014, where he was selected in the championship selection as the best in the position. In the following season, he moved to Flamengo, the team he defended until 2018. Later, he signed with Internacional, a club he left last year.

