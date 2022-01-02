Corinthians makes a proposal and may announce Cavani soon; see when

Credit: Disclosure/Manchester United

It is no longer a secret that Corinthians is looking for a striker for the 2022 season of Brazilian football. Several names have already been speculated. And among them is the one by Edinson Cavani.

According to information from the 24-hour Transfers profile, Timão took another step in its negotiations with the Uruguayan. Offered a two-year contract. Cavani, in turn, agreed to reduce the salary.

The situation, however, has several barriers. The first is that Manchester United does not intend to negotiate the professional. In addition, the contract with the English team does not have a termination penalty.

This means that there is no value that obliges the Red Devil’s to release Cavani to any team in world football. It is the club’s board of directors that determines whether the proposal is good for a possible transfer.

Possible ad already has a date

The striker’s contract with Manchester United ends in July 2022. And it is precisely in that month that Corinthians can announce the hiring of him, according to Transfers 24 hours.

Two factors weigh in favor of alvinegro paulista. The first one is the Copa Libertadores. Corinthians is one of Brazil’s representatives in the international championship.

The second is the geographic proximity to Uruguay, Cavani’s birthplace.

Corinthians looks for other names

Cavani is not the only center forward being monitored. According to different vehicles in the sports press, the team led by Sylvinho is also negotiating with Diego Costa and Wesley Moraes.

Cavani attracts interest from other teams

The 34-year-old player has already been speculated in other clubs, both in Brazil and in international football.

Barcelona and Boca Juniors have also been pointed out as possible destinations for the professional. Palmeiras has also shown interest.

