Corinthians squad has five Copinha champions for the club; see name by name

Corinthians is getting ready for another competition in the Copa São Paulo, the main youth competition in the country. With its debut scheduled for January 4th, the club is trying to train more players for the professional as some of the current members of the top team. In all, five team athletes were tournament champions for the club.

From midfielder Vitinho to coach Sylvinho, the my helm reminds you of each of the respective trajectories in the competition.

See the names of the Corinthians champions squad by Corinthians

Sylvinho

Whoever opens the list is the oldest and only non-player on the list. Born in Terrão, the current coach was left-back and one of the best players on the champion team of 1995 São Paulo Cup. On the occasion, Timão beat Ponte Preta by 3-2 in overtime – the launch was taken by Sylvinho for André Santos to find Toninho in the free area, scoring the winning goal. Sylvinho became the holder of the top team soon after the tournament, succeeding Branco in the role and dominating the sector until being negotiated with Arsenal, from England, in 1999.

jo

One of the most experienced of the cast, center forward Jô was part of the champion cast of Cup in 2004. Elected the best player in that tournament, he helped Timão to beat São Paulo de Hernanes and Diego Tardelli by 2-0 in the decision. Fábio Santos, by the way, was the number 10 of that rival’s team, but he didn’t play in the final because he was suspended.

Corinthians’ starting team in the 2004 Copinha final reproduction

Willian

Attacking midfielder Willian was part of the Corinthians squad that won the São Paulo Cup still at the age of 16, in the 2005 edition. Little used because of the great age difference, as almost the entire team had played professionally, they saw the title against Nacional-SP from the bench.

roni

The steering wheel was part of the champion group of the competition in 2017, still 18 years old. They entered three matches, including the quarterfinals against Flamengo, played at Arena Barueri. The holders of his position were Renan Areias and Guilherme Mantuan.

Roni, still with pimples, in the title from five years ago Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag. Corinthians

vitinho

About to settle his departure for Vasco, Vitinho is still part of the group of athletes in Alvinegro and thickens the bill. He was also a booking in 2017, but entered five matches of the competition – he even participated in the final minutes of the tournament final, against Batatais, at Pacaembu.

