Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Guarapuava

Guarapuava registered another 24 cases of covid-19 this Saturday (1). Thus, it reached 253 active cases of the disease. In addition, there are 121 cases under investigation. There were no records of deaths.

IN PARANÁ

The state Department of Health released this Saturday (1) over 634 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Paraná. There was no record of deaths. Finally, accumulated monitoring data show that Paraná has 1,592,469 confirmed cases and 40,665 deaths from the disease.

PILL AGAINST COVID-19

The UK has approved the second antiviral against covid-19, Pfizer’s pill, aimed at adults with mild to moderate infection and at high risk of worsening the disease. According to Agência Brasil, the country is acting in the midst of a high record of cases, as the Ômicron variant spreads quickly.

Based on the data, the Paxlovid pill is most effective when taken during the early stages of covid-19, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said Friday, recommending its use within five days after the first symptoms.

This month, Pfizer said that Paxlovid was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients. Furthermore, recent laboratory data suggest that the drug maintains its efficacy against the Ômicron variant.

