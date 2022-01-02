Covid-19: France Relaxes Isolation Rules for Infected and Contact Cases | World

France will ease, from Monday (3), the isolation rules for people with Covid-19 and their contacts when they have the complete vaccination schedule in order to preserve the socioeconomic life of the country, announced the government.

1 of 1 Pediatrician administers Covid-19 vaccine to 7-year-old Noah Gauchet in Paris, France, on December 22nd. — Photo: Michel Euler/AP Pediatrician administers Covid-19 vaccine to 7-year-old Noah Gauchet in Paris, France, on December 22nd. — Photo: Michel Euler/AP

According to the new rules, people who test positive and are with the complete vaccination schedule must be isolated for seven days and not ten more.

There will be no need for quarantine for people in contact with the full vaccination schedule, although they will have to respect the rules on wearing masks and social distance and “do regular tests”, explained French Health Minister Olivier Véran, in an interview with Journal du Dimanche.

Preserve socioeconomic balance

The change in the rules responds to the need to “take into account the extremely rapid evolution of the transmission of the omicron variant in France” and allow “to have a cost-benefit balance aimed at ensuring contagion control, while preserving socioeconomic life” , explained the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The folder also highlighted that the first virological data point to “an incubation period of the omicron variant faster than previous variants, which favors a reduction in the length of isolation”.

People who test positive and have not completed the vaccination schedule must be isolated for ten days.

A seven-day quarantine will also be maintained for contacts of an infected person who has not completed the vaccination schedule and they must obtain a negative test after this period in order to be able to leave isolation.

The use of the mask is mandatory for children over 6 years old – until then reserved for those over 11 years old – starting tomorrow, also on public transport, stations and airports.

The use of facial protection was once again mandatory on the streets of the Paris region on the 31st.

More than one million cases of contamination were registered in the last seven days in France.