Covid Vaccination: More than 143.4 million people are fully immunized | Vaccines

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (1st) show that 143,408,061 people have taken the second or single dose of vaccines and thus they are fully immunized. This number represents 67.23% of the population.
16 states did not disclose vaccination data.
The booster dose was applied in 26,352,545 people, which corresponds to 12.35% of the population.
A total of 161,236,948 people, what represents 75.59% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.
Adding the first, the second, the single and the booster dose, they are 330,997,554 doses applied from the beginning of the vaccination.
States with the highest percentages of vaccinated (1st dose): PI (82.99%), SP (82.08%), SC (78.72%), PR (77.95%), RS (77.66%)
States with the highest percentages of vaccinated (2nd dose + single dose): SP (78.48%), PI (74.04%), MS (72.09%), MG (71.68%), RS (69, 74%)
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by g1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be followed from January 21st.
- Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 161,236,948 (75.59% of the population)
- Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 143,408,061 (67.23% of the population)
- Total doses applied: 330,997,554 (81.24% of the doses distributed to the states)
- 10 states and the DF released new data: DF, PI, PE, PA, MS, PR, BA, RN, ES, SP and MA
- 16 states have not released new data: AC, AL, AM, AP, CE, GO, MG, MT, PB, RJ, RO, RR, RS, SC, SE and TO
Vaccination this Saturday — Photo: Photo: Art g1
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and percentage in relation to the state’s population:
- AC – 1st dose: 566,240 (62.44%); 2nd dose + single dose: 432,866 (47.73%); booster dose: 18411
- AL – 1st dose: 2,346,317 (69.72%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,821,847 (54.14%); booster dose: 182413
- AM – 1st dose: 2,764,437 (64.74%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,267,004 (53.09%); booster dose: 400749
- AP – 1st dose: 507,972 (57.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 343,535 (39.14%); booster dose: 9751
- BA – 1st dose: 10,722,783 (71.56%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,094,305 (60.69%); booster dose: 1367349
- EC – 1st dose: 6,997,490 (75.73%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,402,359 (69.29%); booster dose: 1222813
- DF – 1st dose: 2,306,606 (74.54%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,135,058 (69%); booster dose: 404762
- ES – 1st dose: 3,107,693 (75.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,795,362 (68.04%); booster dose: 722635
- GO – 1st dose: 5,235,405 (72.65%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,215,698 (58.5%); booster dose: 481554
- MA – 1st dose: 4,529,916 (63.33%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,610,704 (50.48%); booster dose: 383160
- MG – 1st dose: 16,613,079 (77.59%); 2nd dose + single dose: 15,348,167 (71.68%); booster dose: 2755883
- MS – 1st dose: 2,042,025 (71.92%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,046,862 (72.09%); booster dose: 648303
- MT – 1st dose: 2,543,205 (71.29%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,068,983 (58%); booster dose: 178471
- PA – 1st dose: 5,832,011 (66.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,131,662 (58.47%); booster dose: 475051
- PB – 1st dose: 3,092,431 (76.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,490,146 (61.34%); booster dose: 342135
- PE – 1st dose: 7,283,286 (75.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,274,410 (64.85%); booster dose: 1248573
- PI – 1st dose: 2,729,801 (82.99%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,435,468 (74.04%); booster dose: 327013
- PR – 1st dose: 9,039,764 (77.95%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,929,174 (68.37%); booster dose: 967106
- RJ – 1st dose: 13,001,532 (74.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 10,814,400 (61.93%); booster dose: 1788139
- NB – 1st dose: 2,623,180 (73.67%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,361,159 (66.31%); booster dose: 348234
- RO – 1st dose: 1,228,913 (67.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,038,474 (57.21%); booster dose: 104654
- RR – 1st dose: 360,832 (55.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 258,991 (39.68%); booster dose: 19623
- RS – 1st dose: 8,904,911 (77.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,997,283 (69.74%); booster dose: 1370365
- SC – 1st dose: 5,776,792 (78.72%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,094,416 (69.42%); booster dose: 577890
- SE – 1st dose: 1,736,819 (74.27%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,556,457 (66.56%); booster dose: 217574
- SP – 1st dose: 38,288,584 (82.08%); 2nd dose + single dose: 36.609,783 (78.48%); booster dose: 9707942
- TO – 1st dose: 1,054,924 (65.63%); 2nd dose + single dose: 833,488 (51.85%); booster dose: 81992
How many doses each state received until January 1st
- AC: 1,015,363
- AL: 5,352,935
- AM: 6,704,040
- AP: 1,389,050
- BA: 27,018,257
- EC: 17,318,974
- DF: 6,288,117
- ES: 8,188,810
- GO: 12,753,400
- MA: 9,246,191
- MG: 39,720,009
- MS: 4,921,727
- MT: 6,463,887
- PA: 13,391,235
- PB: 6,720,103
- PE: 17,173,240
- PI: 5,928,447
- PR: 20,905,412
- RJ: 26,015,376
- RN: 6,610,140
- RO: 2,817,558
- RR: 1,212,538
- RS: 21,604,416
- SC: 13,328,618
- SE: 3,940,515
- SP: 86,328,116
- TO: 2,641,295
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.