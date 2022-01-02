Covid Vaccination: More than 143.4 million people are fully immunized | Vaccines

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (1st) show that 143,408,061 people have taken the second or single dose of vaccines and thus they are fully immunized. This number represents 67.23% of the population.

16 states did not disclose vaccination data.

The booster dose was applied in 26,352,545 people, which corresponds to 12.35% of the population.

A total of 161,236,948 people, what represents 75.59% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first, the second, the single and the booster dose, they are 330,997,554 doses applied from the beginning of the vaccination.

States with the highest percentages of vaccinated (1st dose): PI (82.99%), SP (82.08%), SC (78.72%), PR (77.95%), RS (77.66%)

States with the highest percentages of vaccinated (2nd dose + single dose): SP (78.48%), PI (74.04%), MS (72.09%), MG (71.68%), RS (69, 74%)

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by g1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be followed from January 21st.

Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 161,236,948 (75.59% of the population)

Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 143,408,061 (67.23% of the population)

Total doses applied: 330,997,554 (81.24% of the doses distributed to the states)

10 states and the DF released new data: DF, PI, PE, PA, MS, PR, BA, RN, ES, SP and MA

16 states have not released new data: AC, AL, AM, AP, CE, GO, MG, MT, PB, RJ, RO, RR, RS, SC, SE and TO

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and percentage in relation to the state’s population:

AC – 1st dose: 566,240 (62.44%); 2nd dose + single dose: 432,866 (47.73%); booster dose: 18411

AL – 1st dose: 2,346,317 (69.72%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,821,847 (54.14%); booster dose: 182413

AM – 1st dose: 2,764,437 (64.74%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,267,004 (53.09%); booster dose: 400749

AP – 1st dose: 507,972 (57.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 343,535 (39.14%); booster dose: 9751

BA – 1st dose: 10,722,783 (71.56%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,094,305 (60.69%); booster dose: 1367349

EC – 1st dose: 6,997,490 (75.73%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,402,359 (69.29%); booster dose: 1222813

DF – 1st dose: 2,306,606 (74.54%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,135,058 (69%); booster dose: 404762

ES – 1st dose: 3,107,693 (75.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,795,362 (68.04%); booster dose: 722635

GO – 1st dose: 5,235,405 (72.65%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,215,698 (58.5%); booster dose: 481554

MA – 1st dose: 4,529,916 (63.33%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,610,704 (50.48%); booster dose: 383160

MG – 1st dose: 16,613,079 (77.59%); 2nd dose + single dose: 15,348,167 (71.68%); booster dose: 2755883

MS – 1st dose: 2,042,025 (71.92%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,046,862 (72.09%); booster dose: 648303

MT – 1st dose: 2,543,205 (71.29%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,068,983 (58%); booster dose: 178471

PA – 1st dose: 5,832,011 (66.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,131,662 (58.47%); booster dose: 475051

PB – 1st dose: 3,092,431 (76.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,490,146 (61.34%); booster dose: 342135

PE – 1st dose: 7,283,286 (75.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,274,410 (64.85%); booster dose: 1248573

PI – 1st dose: 2,729,801 (82.99%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,435,468 (74.04%); booster dose: 327013

PR – 1st dose: 9,039,764 (77.95%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,929,174 (68.37%); booster dose: 967106

RJ – 1st dose: 13,001,532 (74.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 10,814,400 (61.93%); booster dose: 1788139

NB – 1st dose: 2,623,180 (73.67%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,361,159 (66.31%); booster dose: 348234

RO – 1st dose: 1,228,913 (67.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,038,474 (57.21%); booster dose: 104654

RR – 1st dose: 360,832 (55.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 258,991 (39.68%); booster dose: 19623

RS – 1st dose: 8,904,911 (77.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,997,283 (69.74%); booster dose: 1370365

SC – 1st dose: 5,776,792 (78.72%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,094,416 (69.42%); booster dose: 577890

SE – 1st dose: 1,736,819 (74.27%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,556,457 (66.56%); booster dose: 217574

SP – 1st dose: 38,288,584 (82.08%); 2nd dose + single dose: 36.609,783 (78.48%); booster dose: 9707942

TO – 1st dose: 1,054,924 (65.63%); 2nd dose + single dose: 833,488 (51.85%); booster dose: 81992

How many doses each state received until January 1st

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 5,352,935

AM: 6,704,040

AP: 1,389,050

BA: 27,018,257

EC: 17,318,974

DF: 6,288,117

ES: 8,188,810

GO: 12,753,400

MA: 9,246,191

MG: 39,720,009

MS: 4,921,727

MT: 6,463,887

PA: 13,391,235

PB: 6,720,103

PE: 17,173,240

PI: 5,928,447

PR: 20,905,412

RJ: 26,015,376

RN: 6,610,140

RO: 2,817,558

RR: 1,212,538

RS: 21,604,416

SC: 13,328,618

SE: 3,940,515

SP: 86,328,116

TO: 2,641,295