Cruise industry disagrees with Anvisa’s recommendation to suspend the season

The Brazilian Association of Maritime Cruises (CLIA) stated, in a note, that it disagrees with the recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to temporarily suspend the travel season in Brazil.

Despite the contrary stance, CLIA stated that the industry follows strict sanitary protocols to prevent infections, such as daily Covid-19 testing of more than 10% of crew and passengers.

The note also highlights that the more than 300 cases identified on board in November so far represent 0.2% of the 130,000 passengers and crew on board since the beginning of the season, almost two months ago.

In the recommendation, Anvisa cited the “sudden increase in cases of Covid-19 infection detected on vessels operating cruises along the Brazilian coast and national and world epidemiological data, especially on the appearance and transmission in national territory of the Ômicron variant ”.

Only on December 31 were two vessels that interrupted their voyages due to Covid-19 cases. The agency’s recommendation was sent to the Ministry of Health on Friday (31).

MSC Cruises, the cruise operator responsible for the MSC Splendida vessel, informed Anvisa on Friday (31) that the operation of the vessel was interrupted due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

78 cases of the disease were detected — 51 crew members and 27 infected passengers —, in addition to 54 people who had contact with those infected by the virus.

Costa Crociere announced a shutdown of the Costa Diadema vessel for shipments in Santos on January 3rd and 10th and shipments in Salvador on January 6th and 13th.

The company claimed that it is a “responsibility measure and in accordance with the requirements of the authorities of Anvisa”. On the Costa Diadema, 56 crew and 12 passengers were infected with the coronavirus.

*Under supervision of Adriana Freitas