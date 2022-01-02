Cruzeiro targets Paulo Pezzolano to be the team’s coach in 2022

The favorite name of Cruzeiro’s current management to assume the technical command of the Minas Gerais club is the 38-year-old Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano, former coach of Pachuca-MEX. He is an old acquaintance of director Paulo André, Fox’s strong man in football. Pezzolano has the profile desired by Ronaldo Fenômeno’s management at the blue club.

The information of the negotiation was anticipated by “Rádio Itatiaia” and confirmed by L!. Cruzeiro and Pezzolano are in negotiations and, for now, he is willing to accept the heavenly proposal, for the project presented.

The difficulty in confirming the deal is that the coach received surveys from other teams in South America. However, working in Brazil can be a stimulus to work at Raposa.

Paulo was Athletico’s player in 2006, being partner of Paulo André’s club, who, when he was director of Hurricane, in 2019, tried to take the coach to the Paraná team, however, without success, as he hit with Pachuca-MEX. In the Mexican team, he spent three seasons before leaving the team in November.

Paulo Pezzolano has the profile desired by Fox, including the financial issue, as it would be within the blue team’s budget.

The intention of the board of directors from Cruzeiro is to announce the new coach until the beginning of next week, when the squad returns to work for the 2022 season. The Minas Gerais team returns to work on January 4th.