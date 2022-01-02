CS:GO: 00Nation trades with malbsMd and try | cs:go

The information was verified by the ge. According to sources connected to the team, the two players liked the offers and the expectation is that the negotiations move towards a happy ending in the coming days.

Sought by the report, 00Nation reinforced that it does not comment on rumors. Team One denied being in any negotiation. 9z has not responded at the time of publication.

1 of 2 malbs, from Team One, during IEM Cologne — Photo: Stephanie Lieske/ESL malbs, from Team One, during IEM Cologne — Photo: Stephanie Lieske/ESL

The arrival of the pair is part of the offer that seduced coldzera. In the negotiations to bring twice the best in the world, 00Nation showed itself open to producing more changes in the cast and pleased the veteran, who wants to play with a team of young players, in a project similar to that of Epitácio “TACO” at GODSENT. In addition to try and malbs, 00Nation also made a proposal for Lucas “Lucaozy” of Sharks, but the deal did not go forward.

If the conversations materialize, it is not yet known which players will leave the team. coldzera will occupy the vacancy left by Fernando “fer”, and two others should leave the starting lineup, which currently has Alencar “trk”, Leonardo “leo_drk”, Vinicius “vsm” and Vito “kNg”.

2 of 2 Argentine Santino “try” represents 9z at CS:GO — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Argentine Santino “try” represents 9z at CS:GO — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

malbsMd was the name of Team One for the season. Even in a shy season for the Golden Boys, the Guatemalan led the team’s statistics, which played in some important championships in Europe, such as the two seasons of the ESL Pro League and the IEM Cologne.

try was the biggest highlight of the 9z of the season and one of the main players in the South American continent. With Violeta, the Argentine won a series of regional competitions and competed in two BLAST Premier stages in Europe. The team recently won FiReLEAGUE, BLAST Rising LATAM and the ESL Challenger tryouts at DreamHack Anaheim.