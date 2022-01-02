Cuba celebrates 63 years of the socialist revolution with

On January 1, 1959, then Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista left his country and the revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro and Che Guevara continued their journey towards power. The date marks the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, which turns 63 this Saturday (1). After more than half a century, socialists are still in power, with good results in the fight against covid and economic growth.

The Caribbean island has high rates of vaccination, was the first country in Latin America to vaccinate 80% of the population with a 1st dose against covid-19, and has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world during the current pandemic, despite the difficulties imposed by the blockade led by the USA.

With the end of the year and a revolutionary anniversary on the horizon, Cuban political leaders gathered in the National Assembly to discuss the direction of the island and plans for the future.

In the balance of the Legislative, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero informed that of the 314 measures present in the socioeconomic development strategy for 2030, 67% – a total of 210 measures – were concluded and the rest are being implemented.

At the same session, held on December 22, a legislative schedule for 2022 was approved, with a forecast of up to 27 bills.

Regarding demographic dynamics, Marrero highlighted that the country maintains a downward trend, with more deaths than births and 21.3% of the elderly population.

Economy

Cuba ends the year with 2% economic growth, which contrasts with the retraction of almost 20% experienced in 2020, but is less than the 6% stipulated in the last annual balance sheet.

In 2021, 901 small and medium-sized companies were created, 865 private and 18 state-owned, and 18 new agricultural cooperatives, with a focus on the recovery of the sugar industry. “Our priority today is to produce food,” stated the minister of Agriculture, Ydael Pérez Brito.

Greater opening to the private sector is part of the measures of Task Ordering – economic reform that came into force in January 2021. The state sector is still the majority in the economy, employing around 3 million Cubans out of a total of 4.6 million of the population economically active. The pandemic has made telecommuting a reality for 552,000 people, according to the report. The unemployment rate in Cuba is 1.4%, one of the lowest in the region.

“It is urgent to provoke a tremor in state business structures from top to bottom and vice versa, to definitively end inertia, conformism and lack of initiative,” warned the Cuban prime minister.

President Miguel Díaz Canel thanked foreign investment during his speech at the end of the legislative year.

“We must increasingly encourage foreign investment projects in the shortest possible time. It is often expected that the pace will be dictated by foreigners,” he warned.

The Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil Fernández, however, stressed that Cuba needs investment, but not “any investment”.

“We must reduce as much as possible the importation of foreign components and stimulate national production,” he defended.

After suffering serious blackouts during 2021, with fuel shortages generated by the US economic blockade against Cuba and Venezuela, stabilizing the national electricity system is one of the central objectives for the coming year, said the prime minister.

Stabilizing the economy, increasing the efficiency of the state sector and expanding tourism to private and foreign investments were highlighted as priorities. The goal is to end 2022 with 4% growth in the economy to overcome the deficit caused during the pandemic.

For this, it is expected to increase taxes on the territory by 20%, which will be used to finance around 500 local development projects.

Pandemic

The Cuban government allocated around 16 billion Cuban pesos (equivalent to around R$3.7 billion) to meet the health emergency. The result is a 99% recovery of infected patients, placing the island in the list of countries with the lowest fatality rates in the world, 0.86%.

Cuba has accumulated 964,000 cases and 8,317 have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

With the development of five of its own immunizers, the country has about 83% of the population fully immunized and 94.9% with at least one dose.

Despite the scarcity of raw materials, the BioCuba Farma maintained production of 12 drugs throughout the year.

