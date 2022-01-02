Culture in 2022 can get back on track if variants don’t ruin everything – 12/31/2021 – Illustrated

It’s not easy to make predictions at a New Year when so many uncertainties balance on the razor’s edge of an omicron and an H3N2, which have already canceled carnivals, closed Broadway — shortly after an enthusiastic reopening — and even postponed an Oscar ceremony .

But in this waltz between variants, reinforcement doses and the understanding that Covid-19 will not disappear, several sectors are starting to put their wings out before 2022 is what we don’t want.

Early tickets for mega-events such as Lollapalooza, scheduled for March, and Rock in Rio, in September, sold out quickly, confirming the desire of a population that showed a willingness to gather in favor of Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber or Miley Cyrus.

Primavera Sound is also expected —the first edition of the festival in Brazil, scheduled for October—, as well as evening shows, such as D.Rete —in February—, with 40 hours of uninterrupted party between Memorial da América Latina and the traditional house D.Edge, and the DGTL São Paulo, at Pavilhão do Anhembi, in April.

So far, however, not all have confirmed the requirement for a vaccine passport, as some festivals did throughout 2021. Others, such as Coolritiba, in May, run after the loss by giving half-price ticket to those who took the bites.

The art world, in particular, where the muvuca dissolves between pavilions and galleries, could taste the return in the last half of 2021, as seen in the crowded experiences of SP-Arte (which was in April and went to October, but it happened), from the Bienal de São Paulo and Art Basel, in Miami, which synthesized trends between the tactile world and the perpetuity of the digital.

In this sense, the exhibitions are confidently betting on the centenary of the Week of Modern Art. The celebrations in São Paulo range from an immersive experience in the work of Cândido Portinari, at the Museum of Image and Sound, to exhibitions by artists such as Adriana Varejão, Lenora de Barros and Jonathas de Andrade at the Pinacoteca — for those who want to keep their feet in 2022 , but reflect on the past. Andrade is also going abroad, representing Brazil at the traditional Venice Biennale, which starts in April.

Dance plays and performances also flow into their habitat, seeking to meet the desire of the public and artists who no longer knew how to break the symbiosis with cinema, Zoom’s windows or how to survive in the face of the government’s dismantling.

And, as the companies regain articulation with cultural institutions, previously virtual plays will be re-enacted on the stages, and festivals such as the São Paulo International Theater Show (MITsp), in June, and Ocupação Mirada, in September, may return after undertakings. online.

On the other hand, the pandemic has blurred the dichotomy between real and virtual, as many new developments have reshaped the consumer industry —from delivery to on-demand.

Streaming consolidated in 2021 as the only niche to gain audience in all slots while pay and open channels continue to decline. The coming year should also mark a new phase in the war between platforms, now that newcomers like HBO Max and Disney Plus have established themselves in the country.

The boundaries between TV and streaming should also become more blurred with the new services strategy. It is no longer enough to fit Brazil into new products “for the English to see”, they believe. Now they must meet Brazilians, their habits and preferences.

Hence the stampede of dozens of global stars —from Lázaro Ramos to Camila Pitanga, passing by Silvio de Abreu— to different homes. Expect a flurry of productions aligned less to “3%” or “Beautiful Thing” than to “Secret Truths 2”. And even a growing synergy between Globo and Globoplay to stay in the ring against Netflix.

Unpublished soap operas, in turn, should not be knocked out by Covid-19, given the health protocols — but reruns should not disappear so quickly.

Hollywood, on the other hand, wasted no time, and since the second half of the year it has taken the opportunity to spawn guaranteed hits. From the low-key “Black Widow” to “007: No Time to Die” and the hit of “Spider-Man: No Going Home”—first film since the pandemic to exceed $1 billion at the world’s box office and biggest premiere of Brazil in history—, the studios did the right test drive to see that the calendar can get back on track.

“The Batman”, the new “Black Panther” and the possible sequel to James Cameron’s “Avatar” already foresee the greenbacks on the big screen, but the streaming reserves bets in the same caliber as the series “The Lord of the Rings” —Amazon —, “House of the Dragon” —HBO Max— or “The Sandman” —Netflix.

And even though Cannes and Venice have distilled glamor in 2021, moviegoers must accept that local festivals such as the São Paulo International Show should adopt a hybrid model, albeit privileging the theaters.

Government incentives in the sector should also gain new breath with the renewal of the contract between Ancine (National Cinema Agency) and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development as the financial agent of the Audiovisual Sectorial Fund (FSA), the main source of funding for the sector.

Of the R$ 5 billion planned for the next five years, a public notice has already been approved at the end of December, allocating R$ 100 million for the completion of films and R$ 11.6 million for marketing. Still, the pandemic closed around 300 movie theaters in the country, curbing pre-Covid growth.

Meanwhile, the Cinemateca Brasileira, victim of its fifth fire in a period of moths, is now managed by the Sociedade Amigos da Cinemateca until December 2026. Activities at the site should return next year.

Those who still don’t have the courage to leave, or the patience to remain wearing a mask, will also be able to glimpse the culture with the publishing market breathing a sigh of relief, with good results, new bookstores and publishers.

These great hopes come alongside the milestone of the Week of Modern Art —which will motivate re-editions and commemorative books—, the centenary of José Saramago —the only Nobel Prize for literature in the Portuguese language— and even the publication here of the last awarded the prize. Swede, the Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah.

After the government has taxed books for the rich, perhaps it’s time to seize the news as it turns its eyes to political conspiracies in an election year.

By the way, the gaming sector —which Bolsonaro has always tried to seduce with tax cuts, without much effect— is already mingling with contemporary debates and collecting major influencers who have turned into opposition.

But the distance between content producers and the public remains in an abyss that prevents the arrival of new generation consoles in the C, D and E classes — which can cost up to more than R$ 6,000.

Thus, smartphones, used by the majority (41.6%) of Brazilian gamers according to the Game Brazil Survey, should continue as their refuge — and for the entire population that still does not see new horizons in their windows.