Curry breaks another record, and Golden State Warriors wins the Utah Jazz

Stephen Curry can’t get enough of making history! On the first day of 2022, the owner of the Golden State Warriors led the team to a 123-116 victory over the Utah Jazz and broke another record.

With the 1st of your 6 balls out of 3 in the game, the shirt 30 reached 158 games in a row with at least one shot from outside the perimeter converted and established the longest streak in NBA history. The previous record was owned by Curry himself, with 157 games in a row. In 75 seasons, only Kyle Korver has another streak of 100 or more games with a 3-ball.

The guard was the main star of the match with 28 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds, plus a key streak in the 4th period that practically guaranteed the Warriors victory.

Andrew Wiggins, with 25 points, and Otto Porter Jr, with 20, also stood out for Golden State.

For Jazz, 4 players scored exactly 20 points: Mitchell, Gobert, Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson. All holders reached double-digit scores.

With the triumph, the Warriors continue with the best campaign in the NBA, now with 28 wins and 7 losses. Jazz reached 26 wins and 10 losses.