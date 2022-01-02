David enters the agenda, but Fortaleza vetoes exit and demands value

Striker David entered Inter’s agenda. Without success so far in negotiations for Marinho, the 26-year-old striker is one of the alternatives to complete the attacks in the offensive sector. However, Fortaleza does not intend to release the player.

The information of Colorado interest was released by Gaucho radio and confirmed by UOL Sport.

According to the report, there is no negotiation in progress at the moment. David is one of the names being evaluated for an eventual failure in the negotiation with Santos by Marinho. There are others on the agenda as well.

His last two seasons were good at Fortaleza. In 2020 there were 12 goals and six assists in 56 games. In 2021 another 13 goals and six assists in the same number of matches.

Therefore, the northeastern club is not willing to release the athlete. In contact with the report from UOL Sport, Fortaleza management informed that the player is considered valuable to the club, that he has a link until 2023 and that the interested in him will have to “pay very well for that”. Such a condition, immediately, would rule out a possible onslaught by Inter, which measures its shares in the soccer market by low investment.

Interestingly, David was already on the Colorado agenda in 2017, when he was offered before switching from Vitória to Cruzeiro. At the time, the club chose not to advance in negotiations.

Trading with Marine cools

Negotiations with Santos to hire attacking midfielder Marinho cooled off. The imposition of a robust throw-in from Alvinegro made Colorado back off. Inter’s objective was to reduce an old debt from São Paulo and complete the amount involving the release of athletes. The agreement did not please the owner of the athlete’s rights. In addition, Marinho is still waiting for the opportunity to play abroad.