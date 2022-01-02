Dedé, Wesley, Guilherme Santos…See Ponte Preta’s signings for the 2022 season | black Bridge

THE black Bridge hit signings for all sectors of the team. The club starts the year with seven reinforcements announced. The main ones are defender Dedé and midfielder Wesley.
The monkey surprised and confirmed Dedé this Friday night. The defender was training at Volta Redonda-RJ, the team that revealed him, to keep in shape.
Dedé was training at Volta Redonda to keep in shape — Photo: André Moreira/Volta Redonda FC
He terminated his contract with Cruzeiro in July 2021. With injury problems during his visit to Belo Horizonte, Dedé has not played since October 2019.
For Cruzeiro, Dedé was two-time Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions. He played 181 games and scored 15 goals. He is expected at Majestic next week to pass exams and confirm his link with Ponte until the end of Series B.
Wesley defended the CRB in the last two years — Photo: Aílton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas
Another well-known player in national football who will wear the alvinegra shirt this season is midfielder Wesley. Revealed by Santos, he also visited Palmeiras, São Paulo and Weder Bremen, from Germany. For the past two years, Wesley has worn the CRB jersey. He played 52 games for the club from Alagoas and scored seven goals.
Reinforcements for the sides, middle and attack
On the same day it announced Dedé, Ponte also confirmed the hiring of left-back Guilherme Santos, player with spells in Vasco, Botafogo and Juventude. He is linked to Tombense-MG and was loaned until the end of the season.
Guilherme Santos for Botafogo — Photo: Alexandre Durão
For the right-back, the club hit Norberto, who was at Cruzeiro. In midfield, two defensive midfielders were hired: Moisés Ribeiro, ex-Chapecoense, and Matheus Jesus, revealed by Ponte and loaned by Corinthians. For the attack, the only reinforcement confirmed so far is Pedro Júnior, who played in the last Series B for Vila Nova-GO.