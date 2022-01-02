Despite a stable price in December, diesel is up 46.1% in 2021

Even with a stability that happened in December, the diesel price ended the year with an increase of almost 50%, according to data released by Ticket Log.

At all gas stations in Brazil throughout 2021, the increase of diesel quote and even with price stability over the last few days and in December, a survey pointed out by Ticket Log this last Wednesday (29), pointed to a 46% growth over the last 12 months.

See the final diesel price quote for the year

The month of December registered a average diesel price to 5.612 reais. To get an idea of ​​the considerable increase that took place, in the same month in 2020, it was possible to find diesel for up to R$ 3.841 per liter, according to information from the Ticket Log price index.

Brazil is going through an escalation of prices throughout the year, where Petrobras took the reins of situations and carried out a series of price adjustments, both for the price of gasoline, ethanol and fuel.

The increase in fuel is felt directly by the consumer, with an impact on price indexes offered to the consumer, which became one of the main factors for inflationary pressure in the country.

Understand how Ticket Log works

THE Ticket Log is a company that works with the marking of fleet management and other mobility solutions that are linked to Edenred Brasil, pointed out that in December all regions of Brazil showed stability or fall in reference to the price of diesel.

The biggest highlight was the South region, which had the lowest average values ​​and records of casualties, remaining between 0.29% and 0.23%, in a large drop compared to the month of November.

In the North Region, we had slight increases from 0.03% to 0.05%, in reference to fuel and also for the S-10, considering that order. It is noteworthy that the index of Ticket Log It is obtained based on supplies that are carried out at 21,000 accredited service stations, in a price-based appointment made just before Christmas.

Find out what are the great advantages of fueling your vehicle with diesel

Brazil is a backward country regarding the general release of diesel. This is due to the fact that only load models, however, with the increase in diesel prices throughout the year and the low demand, we may have changes in the law for the next few years.

Among the main advantages of a diesel engine is the fact that it has a lower consumption than the fuel and it is also ideal for sports cars. Remembering that small cars can travel up to 100 km with less than liters in reserve.