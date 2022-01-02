Dictators and the error of the Chilean people – International

I refused to meet the French newspaper that published the text of the five professors who protested against my election to the French Academy, but I recognize that such protest was legitimate. Still, according to Peruvian newspapers, these professors called me a “Pinochetista”, something I never was. On the day of the coup of Pinochet, in 1973, I attacked him harshly on French television and I must also have signed about twenty manifestos protesting the crimes committed by the Chilean dictatorship, which I criticized in Santiago, in the Chile, expressing my solidarity with their opponents.

I have, since I was a boy, a visceral aversion to all the dictators who cast their shadow in the political history of the Latin America and prevented the realization of the dream of bolivar, a continental union in the mold of the United States.

Before I even used reason, in my family we were already enemies of dictators. The current dictator in the Peru, General Odría, had deposed Dr. José Luis Bustamante y Rivero, a relative of my maternal grandfather, in a military coup.

There was in the family a heroic cult of the figure of José Luis Bustamante y Rivero. For being elegant and eloquent, like a good Arequipeño, for dressing well and for the care he also took with the words he said, and with the Arequipa erres that no one in Lima was able to pronounce. I had already seen him and had even spoken with him, on one occasion when José Luis was Peruvian ambassador to La Paz and came to stay at our house in Cochabamba, where my grandfather was the Peruvian consul. I always remembered the beautiful tip that reached my hands when José Luis left, with his sombrerito hat and glasses that commanded as much respect as his splendid speeches.

He had been a luxury as a president until Odría’s claws, and his tanks, only allowed him to hold the presidency of Peru, which he had legitimately won, for three of the five years for which he had been elected by the Peruvians.

I grew up hating Odría, like my mother’s entire family, and that’s why I reject this hideous species: the dictators who, at that time (now coming back), were the plague of Latin America. I had not yet read Jan Valtin, who would be my first political mentor, but I already hated those generals who believed that the presidency of the country corresponded to them in terms of the generalate and, for that, had the tanks.

The dictators distanced me from the communist party, in which I militated during my first year at the University of San Marcos, and from Cuba, despite the many responses I received defending free elections and the right of every people to choose their rulers through legitimate elections.

This has been an eternal misunderstanding with far-left militants: their conviction that there were “good” dictators like Stalin or Fidel Castro. I believe, and this is one of the convictions to which I have remained faithful in my political life, that all dictators, whether right or left, are terrible, authors of all kinds of trampling and robbery, and that countries that have achieved political civilization they do not elect dictators, instead allowing the people to choose their presidents in free and genuine elections.

It is clear that peoples can make mistakes, as happened in the Venezuela or in Cuba, and choosing poorly in elections, errors that tend to produce disastrous consequences for these peoples, who take years to correct them.

Democratic regimes can be wrong, and the example that the Peruvians have just given is more than enough to illustrate this. Peruvians have already elected, even counting on my own votes, a large number of thieves, believing they are worthy people. But such errors can be corrected over time, they have been corrected and will be corrected, whereas in a dictatorship, rectification is much more difficult, as these people are convinced that social justice passes through an authoritarian regime, even if such development will never has been demonstrated.

That is why I prefer democratic regimes to dictatorships, whether they are on the right or on the left, which get confused and confuse their victims. Mediocre democracies are preferable, even though they have many deficiencies, among which prevail, especially in developed countries, the large hands of elected or unelected rulers. There are more opportunities to send them to prison in these weak regimes than in the solemnities and secrets that keep their shame for certain occasions. And, as we have countless examples, for when dictators are already dead or buried.

The most mediocre democracy is preferable to the most perfect dictatorship, whether headed by Pinochet or Fidel Castro. This is my flag and that is why I defend imperfect democracies against all dictatorships, without exception. This is a very simple choice, and those who judge me politically need to be clear about this.

Now Chile has just celebrated elections and, for me, there is no doubt that, at the present time, the majority of Chilean voters have made a serious mistake. Chile had been an example to liberals around the world. That is why we were so surprised by the violence of the demonstrations in which a crowd set fire to buildings and subway stations. Nothing seemed to indicate that this would be the popular response to a growing economy, in which all political forces, without exception, seemed to be in agreement. Apparently, things weren’t like that, which surprised everyone. What happened to an apparently privileged country in Latin America to show such a different and fierce face?

I defended the candidacy of Kast, which seemed to me to represent a sensible continuation of the economic policy that led Chile to almost catch up with certain European countries and distance itself far from the rest of Latin America. Therefore, I believe that the Chileans, giving an expressive victory to boric, made a mistake. But your right to make a mistake must be taken into account and respected. Something must go wrong for Boric to achieve such a clear and expressive victory. Mainly, taking into account that Boric’s criticisms concerned economic policy in the first place, and in this the Chilean electorate seems to have agreed with him.

It is very disconcerting, no doubt, that a country so blatantly rejects something that seemed to bring it multiple benefits. But that’s the way things are in political life: something as unexpected and surprising as what happened in the country. In any case, this new policy, which corrects the previous one, must be put into practice even if it has very negative consequences for the country that seemed to grow systematically in recent years. Soon Chile will have time to correct its mistake, if it was wrong, and preserve the achievements achieved thanks to the policy that has now been defeated.

These are my convictions. I may be wrong, but, in any case, my mistakes respond to an idea that seems to me to be profoundly democratic: peoples have the right to make mistakes. In a democracy, such mistakes can be rectified and mended.